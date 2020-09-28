Home / Art / Sculpture

Amazing Sculptures Show People Carving Their Ideal Figures Into Their Own Bodies

By Margherita Cole on September 28, 2020
Figurative Sculptures by Victor Hugo

Mexican artist Víctor Hugo Yáñez Piña is known for his incredible figurative sculptures in wax, resin, and bronze. His recent work explores the power of autonomy in forging your own path. The piece, entitled Self-Made Man, features a male subject staffed with the traditional sculpture tools of a hammer and chisel, who is taking it upon himself to carve out his idealized form from a larger body.

While many figurative sculptures from art history explore the aesthetics of a “perfect” human form, Piña's work is unique for its use of a sovereign subject who is making the choice for himself, and the given tools to do so. This idea was also explored by Brazilian artist Gabriel D'Orazio, who made a similar digital piece that looks like a marble sculpture.

After completing the Self-Made Man, Piña made a complementary sculpture of a woman who is performing the same task. Like her male counterpart, she is depicted halfway through her task, using a chisel and hammer to finish sculpting the rest of her body. Both the Self-Made Man and Self-Made Woman weigh about 22 pounds (10 kg) and stand at about 1.6 feet (50cm) tall.

Scroll down to see more images of these incredible figurative sculptures and follow Piña on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest creations.

Mexican artist Víctor Hugo Yáñez Piña creates amazing figurative sculptures.

Figurative Sculptures by Victor Hugo

His recent work, entitled Self-Made Man, shows a man sculpting his ideal form using a hammer and chisel.

Figurative Sculptures by Victor HugoFigurative Sculptures by Victor HugoFigurative Sculptures by Victor Hugo

Piña also completed a female counterpart at work on the same task.

Figurative Sculptures by Victor HugoFigurative Sculptures by Victor Hugo

Watch these videos to see Piña's sculptures up-close:

 

Víctor Hugo Yáñez Piña: Website | Facebook | Instagram

All images via Víctor Hugo Yáñez Piña.

