Home / Archeology

Family Looking for a Lost Earring Accidentally Discovers a Viking Burial

By Madeleine Muzdakis on October 30, 2023
Norwegian Family Accidentally Finds Viking Burial

The Aasvik Family at Jomfruland celebrating their find. (Photo: Kulturarv i Vestfold og Telemark fylkeskommune)

Losing an earring is frustrating; but, for one family in Norway, their search for a lost gold trinket in their backyard led to an incredible discovery. While it remains unclear whether they ever found the missing earring, the Aasvik family found something else much more exciting with the help of a metal detector. They discovered an early medieval buckle and another item that date to the Viking period, a rare 1,000-year-old find. Having called archeologists to investigate, the exciting news soon emerged. The family's back garden likely contains a Viking woman's grave.

The family lives on Jomfruland, a Norwegian island. Their pretty back garden was the scene of the lost earring, but with the metal detector they quickly discovered “a very well-preserved bowl-shaped buckle, and another item that matches both in dating and style.” These silver items are detailed and engraved with ornate patterns. They are thought to be over 1,000 years old, likely from the 800s CE. Previous finds were medieval, but this was the first Viking age (ninth to 11th century CE) discovery on the island.

So where did these goods come from? They are likely burial goods, archeologists think, from the burial of a Viking Age woman. Thankfully, the family contacted the properly trained authorities so that any future excavations to find the resting place will be done to professional standards. The discovery of the grave goods is not the only exceptional archeological find in Norway lately. A man metal detecting on the island of Rennesoey found a bunch of gold jewelry, including rings and pendants. In Europe, treasure finds and even hoards are not unheard of, given the ancient history abounding. Many countries have laws regulating finds, and any enthusiasts should always call the proper archeological authorities to investigate as soon as they realize a site is significant, just like the Aasvik family did. They went looking for an earring and found a Viking instead.

While metal detecting in search of a lost earring, a Norwegian family discovered Viking burial goods over 1,000 years old.

h/t: [CBS News]

Related Articles:

Metal Detectorist in the UK Finds a Medieval Diamond Wedding Ring

1,900-Year-Old Ancient Roman Swords Are Found in a Cave Above the Dead Sea

Man Finds Buried Hoard of 700 Civil War-Era Gold and Silver Coins On His Farm

Dutch Metal Detectorist Discovers a Medieval Hoard of Gold Jewelry and Silver Coins

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

337-Million-Year-Old Shark Fossils Found at Mammoth Cave National Park
Aerial Photos Reveal Ancient Indigenous Earthworks Hidden in the Amazon Forest
Newly Restored 1,000-Year-Old “Cheddar Brooch” Goes on Display
Students Use AI To Decipher Words of Ancient Scroll Burned by Mount Vesuvius
1,600-Year-Old Ancient Egyptian Socks Look Like Modern Fashion Statements
Archeologists Discover 1,500-Year-Old Mayan Palace in Mexico

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

New Dinosaur Fossil Has Shockingly Long Legs That Connect it to Ancient Bird Ancestors
1,900-Year-Old Ancient Roman Swords Are Found in a Cave Above the Dead Sea
Fossilized Footprints Present Evidence of Earliest Known Shoes
2,000-Year-Old Ruins of Stone Roman Building Found in Switzerland
66-Million-Year-Old Fully Articulated Dinosaur Embryo is Discovered Inside of a Fossilized Egg
Meet Ava, an Early Bronze Age Woman Buried in Scotland 3,800 Years Ago

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.