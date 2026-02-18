Home / Video

Illusionist “Breaks” Out of a Video Call and Surprises a Delighted Elementary School

By Emma Taggart on February 18, 2026

 

Filmmaker and illusionist Zach King is known for “bringing a little more wonder into the world” with his mind-boggling visual effects videos. His playful and imaginative content is so popular that he now has over 84 million followers on TikTok, with some clips reaching billions of views. Most recently, he visited some of his young fans at Valley Christian School, where he played out his visual trickery right before their eyes.

In a recent video, King is seen on a large projection screen, having a seemingly normal video call with a group of elementary school kids. Suddenly, he takes his headphones off and begins interacting with his on-screen desktop, pretending to grab and toss digital folders. Somehow, paper flies out from behind the screen, creating the illusion that the video is spilling into the classroom.

King then pulls up a photo of a saw from Google Images, reaches toward it as if it were real, and appears to grab it from the screen. After miming a few cuts along the edge of the projection, he then drops down from beneath the screen onto the stage in person, as if by magic.

The kids scream with delight, and one little boy is captured putting his hands on his head as if he can’t believe what just happened. The school shared the moment on Facebook with the caption, “Every week at chapel, they look forward to watching his videos for some fun and inspiration, so meeting him in person was a HUGE deal!”

Many people online pointed out how amazing the show must have been for the children. One person wrote, “I love tiny humans being this happy,” while another person commented, “Dude this would’ve been the dopest assembly if I was a kid.”

Check out the video below and find more of King’s incredible illusion videos on TikTok and Instagram.

Popular illusionist Zach King visited some of his young fans at Valley Christian School, where he played out his visual trickery right before their eyes.

Check out some more of his incredible short videos. He’s like a modern magician!

@zachking They rejected my application to Hogwarts but I still found a way to be a wizard. #illusion #magic #harrypotter ♬ Zach Kings Magic Broomstick – Zach King

@zachkingyou think this text can stop me?♬ Children (Dream Version) – Robert Miles

@zachkingJailbreak – Clue 5♬ ZachKingMysteryHunt.com – Zach King

@zachking Everything is sweeter In Your Dreams @Netflix #NetflixPartner ♬ original sound – Zach King

Zach King: YouTube | Instagram | TikTok

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
