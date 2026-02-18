Illusionist “Breaks” Out of a Video Call and Surprises a Delighted Elementary School

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach King (@zachking)

Filmmaker and illusionist Zach King is known for “bringing a little more wonder into the world” with his mind-boggling visual effects videos. His playful and imaginative content is so popular that he now has over 84 million followers on TikTok, with some clips reaching billions of views. Most recently, he visited some of his young fans at Valley Christian School, where he played out his visual trickery right before their eyes.

In a recent video, King is seen on a large projection screen, having a seemingly normal video call with a group of elementary school kids. Suddenly, he takes his headphones off and begins interacting with his on-screen desktop, pretending to grab and toss digital folders. Somehow, paper flies out from behind the screen, creating the illusion that the video is spilling into the classroom.

King then pulls up a photo of a saw from Google Images, reaches toward it as if it were real, and appears to grab it from the screen. After miming a few cuts along the edge of the projection, he then drops down from beneath the screen onto the stage in person, as if by magic.

The kids scream with delight, and one little boy is captured putting his hands on his head as if he can’t believe what just happened. The school shared the moment on Facebook with the caption, “Every week at chapel, they look forward to watching his videos for some fun and inspiration, so meeting him in person was a HUGE deal!”

Many people online pointed out how amazing the show must have been for the children. One person wrote, “I love tiny humans being this happy,” while another person commented, “Dude this would’ve been the dopest assembly if I was a kid.”

Check out the video below and find more of King’s incredible illusion videos on TikTok and Instagram.

Check out some more of his incredible short videos. He’s like a modern magician!

Zach King: YouTube | Instagram | TikTok

