Many people consider themselves “right-brained” or “left-brained”—either possessing a natural aptitude for creativity, art, and other such endeavors or finding themselves more drawn to the realm of math, science, and logic. However, for self-taught artist Vincent “Vin” Salvo, both sides attracted him from a very early age. Displaying “whole-brained” skills in the areas of music, art, business, and the engineering sciences, he was eventually faced with the choice of which path he would pursue professionally. Though he ultimately chose a business and technical career path that led him to NASA, he was eventually called back to painting and sculpting.

Based out of Austin, Texas, Salvo works in a variety of mixed media, including welded steel. Some of his most intriguing pieces comprise 3D metal sculptures of butterflies and flowers that leap out of gilded frames or from distressed canvases. Meant to “capture the subtleties and interplay of light and shadow,” his metal butterfly and flower art creates a complex visual dialogue between the piece and the space it occupies and also welcomes the viewer to engage with it.

While Salvo incorporates elements of calculation, chance, and spatial experimentation into his artistic process, his work is also “anchored in empathy, with themes of inhibition, flight, hope, water, nature, love, and music.”

Scroll down to see images of Salvo’s incredible work. To learn more about the artist, you can visit his website and follow him on Instagram.

Self-taught artist Vincent Salvo crafts welded metal butterfly and flower art that leaps from gilded frames and distressed canvases.

His metal sculptures “capture the subtleties and interplay of light and shadow” and create a complex visual dialogue for the viewer to engage with.

Vincent Salvo: Website | Instagram

All images via Vincent Salvo.

Related Articles:

Fragmented Metal Sculptures Capture the Ephemerality of Human Life

Upcycling Artist Turns Scrap Metal and Discarded Objects Into Lifelike Animal Sculptures

Figurative Steel Wire Sculptures Are Metal Masterpieces Merging Nature With Fantasy

Artist Turns Scrap Metal into Delicately Crafted Insect Sculptures