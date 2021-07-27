Home / Art / Sculpture

Sculptor Visualizes Enchanting Butterflies and Flowers Emerging From Golden Frames

By Arnesia Young on July 27, 2021
Vincent Salvo Metal Sculpture Butterfly Wall Art

All images copyright © 2021, Vincent “Vin” Salvo

Many people consider themselves “right-brained” or “left-brained”—either possessing a natural aptitude for creativity, art, and other such endeavors or finding themselves more drawn to the realm of math, science, and logic. However, for self-taught artist Vincent “Vin” Salvo, both sides attracted him from a very early age. Displaying “whole-brained” skills in the areas of music, art, business, and the engineering sciences, he was eventually faced with the choice of which path he would pursue professionally. Though he ultimately chose a business and technical career path that led him to NASA, he was eventually called back to painting and sculpting.

Based out of Austin, Texas, Salvo works in a variety of mixed media, including welded steel. Some of his most intriguing pieces comprise 3D metal sculptures of butterflies and flowers that leap out of gilded frames or from distressed canvases. Meant to “capture the subtleties and interplay of light and shadow,” his metal butterfly and flower art creates a complex visual dialogue between the piece and the space it occupies and also welcomes the viewer to engage with it.

While Salvo incorporates elements of calculation, chance, and spatial experimentation into his artistic process, his work is also “anchored in empathy, with themes of inhibition, flight, hope, water, nature, love, and music.”

Scroll down to see images of Salvo’s incredible work. To learn more about the artist, you can visit his website and follow him on Instagram.

Self-taught artist Vincent Salvo crafts welded metal butterfly and flower art that leaps from gilded frames and distressed canvases.

Vincent Salvo Metal Sculpture Butterfly Wall ArtVincent Salvo Metal Sculpture Butterfly Wall ArtVincent Salvo Metal Sculpture Butterfly Wall ArtMetal Sculpture Flower Wall Art by Vincent Salvo

His metal sculptures “capture the subtleties and interplay of light and shadow” and create a complex visual dialogue for the viewer to engage with.

Metal Sculpture Flower Wall Art by Vincent SalvoVincent Salvo Metal Sculpture Butterfly Wall ArtMetal Sculpture Flower Wall Art by Vincent SalvoVincent Salvo Metal Sculpture Butterfly Wall ArtVincent Salvo: WebsiteInstagram

All images via Vincent Salvo.

Related Articles:

Fragmented Metal Sculptures Capture the Ephemerality of Human Life

Upcycling Artist Turns Scrap Metal and Discarded Objects Into Lifelike Animal Sculptures

Figurative Steel Wire Sculptures Are Metal Masterpieces Merging Nature With Fantasy

Artist Turns Scrap Metal into Delicately Crafted Insect Sculptures

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Delicate Fabric Sculptures Inspired by the Small Wonders Found in Nature [Interview]
20 Enlightening Facts About the Statue of Liberty
Sculptures of Ancient Andean Gods Carved Into a Mountain in Peru
Ceramicist Sculpts Colorful Porcelain Vessels Inspired by the Suffolk Coast
These Ethereal Dolls Are Painted and Posed To Look Just Like Real Women
Wooden Infinite Loop Installation Invites Public to Lounge and Play All at Once

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Talented Artist Turns Pencils Into Tiny Works of Art [Interview]
Beautiful Resin and Flower Animal Sculptures Look Like They’re Carved From Ice
Enormous Sculptures Rooted in Nature Take Over Arboretum
Artist’s Awe-Inspiring Architectural Carvings Unearth Ornate Interiors From Stone
Awe-Inspiring Marble Sculptures Perfectly Mimic Plush Pillows and Soft Skin
Lyrical Sculptures Imagine the Human Body as a Network of Branches and Twigs

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.