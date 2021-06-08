Home / Design

How to Start Your Fine Art Collection Off Fresh This Summer

By Jessica Stewart on June 8, 2021
As summer approaches, we naturally spend more time outdoors, but that doesn't mean we should ignore our indoor living spaces. Art is a great way to brighten any interior and summer is a great time to enhance your collection. Thanks to Minted's limited edition art, there's no excuse not to keep your walls fresh and to hang some images that will brighten your day.

Minted's new 2021 limited edition fine art is sourced from independent artists and includes paintings, drawings, and photography. Each piece of art is produced in limited quantities, and the collection is continuously refreshed with new work. A great way to support emerging artists, this wall art allows anyone to become a collector. This is true for any budget, as the different sizing and framing options start at just $24.

From dreamy landscapes to bold abstracts, there's something for everyone. Whether you want to brighten up your workspace or enhance the ambiance of your living quarters, you are sure to find something that will meet your needs. But, if you aren't sure what you should pick, Minted can help. Just text a photo of your wall to Minted at 415-993-WALL(9255) and a stylist will get back to you with the perfect selection—free of charge.

Augmented Reality for Art by Minted

On the other hand, if you have a piece of art in mind but aren't sure how it will look in your home, give Minted's augmented reality a try. Just visit myroom.minted.com from your smartphone or tablet to see how the artwork would look on your wall. But no matter what, if you get the art home and aren't convinced that it's a good fit, Minted provides free shipping and free returns on fine art prints. Just use the code SHIPFREE at checkout.

If you are ready to get started with a summer refresh of your walls, we've got a handpicked selection of some summery art that will help transform your space into an art oasis.

Create your own art oasis with limited edition artwork by independent artists.

Abstract Seascape Painting

Lulu's Landing” by Katy Abraham

Colorful Painting of a River

Stand Still” by Jess Franks

Aerial Photo of Positano Beach

Positano Beach Aerial” by braden.studio

Drawing of a Botanical Garden

Botanical Garden SF” by Katja Ollendorff

Colorful Painting of Sand Dunes

Sand Dunes” by Caryn Owen

Aerial Beach Photograph on Minted

Sea Change” by Shari Margolin

Sicily” by Viktoria Eperjesi

Scottish Landscape Photography

Scottish Stream” by Lisa Moore

Artistic Photo of Flowers

Protea II” by Kamala Nahas

Colorful Abstract Seascape on Minted

Colorful Abstract Seascape” by Caryn Owen

