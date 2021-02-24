You Can Paint Masterpieces Anywhere With This Nifty Watercolor Set

Whether you're doodling at home or painting en plein air, portable art supplies will help you capture your best ideas whenever and wherever they happen. Now, fans of the compact watercolor set by Viviva Colorsheets can expand their palette with the special spring edition. It features a whole new array of 16 vibrant and transparent colors, from floral reds to leafy greens and deep blues.

Just like the original, the Spring Colorsheets are packaged as a small booklet in which each sheet is made of a supersaturated layer of pigment that's deposited on the paper. The compact set is easy to hold in one hand and color indexed at the bottom for easy one-handed access. And there's no need to worry about the sheets sticking together, as a special water-repellent paper separates the colors and prevents them from sticking when wet.

To get started, simply wet your brush, run it over the chosen color, and start painting your next great masterpiece. You can choose either the Single Set, which features one color booklet only, or a Sketcher Set, which includes one color booklet and a brush.

Scroll down to see these awesome watercolor sets and head on over to My Modern Met Store to pick up a set.

Paint anywhere with the portable watercolor set by Viviva Colorsheets.

Viviva Spring Colorsheets

Pair it with the classic set to create an even larger palette.

Viviva Colorsheets

See Viviva Colorsheets in action:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viviva Colorsheets (@vivivacolors)

Find these awesome watercolor sets in My Modern Met Store!

Viviva Colorsheets: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles:

These Watercolor Markers Let You Beautifully Blend Colors Without a Paintbrush

17 Best Watercolor Paint Sets Both Beginners and Professional Artists Will Love

9 of the Best Paint Brushes for Artists of All Skill Levels