Home / Animals

Watch Two Years’ Worth of the Best Animal Sightings From Wildlife Trail Cameras

By Margherita Cole on October 12, 2023

There are thousands of wolves living in North America, but there is still a lot to be learned about these majestic creatures. The University of Minnesota founded a research project called the Voyageurs Wolf Project with the primary aim of studying what wolves do in the summer—a period which they say is poorly understood. To do this, numerous wildlife cameras were installed in the known wolf pack territories, which the researchers used to gather valuable insight into the canines. However, there are many other animals inhabiting the same ecosystem, so the team put together some of the best sightings of animals between 2021 and 2023 in one montage video.

The footage features short clips from an array of critters, both large and small. Many wolves are seen trotting across the path in a variety of seasons, but there are also skunks, badgers, foxes, and many others. “What makes this video particularly neat,” the Voyageurs Wolf Project explains is that we got footage of virtually every large carnivore in northern Minnesota aside from the ‘black cougar' that some locals claimed to have seen and the famed but elusive ’squatch'… The video is also a great comparison between the size difference of wolves and coyotes at different points in the year. Basically, while the wolves we study are generally on the smaller size (55-67 pounds), they are still much larger than coyotes.”

What's fascinating about this compilation is the variety of wildlife living so close together. Large carnivores like black bears, lynxes, and coyotes all cross in front of the same trail camera at some point, just like the deer and smaller creatures. While most of the animals pass by without too much action, some of the clips are lucky enough to catch a glimpse of wolves rolling in the snow. Additionally, due to the GPS collars some of the wolves are wearing, the researchers are able to identify from which of the 16 local packs they come from. “The wolves in the video are primarily members of the Blood Moon Pack as this camera was squarely in that pack’s territory,” they explain. “Though in one winter sequence toward the end of the video, you see the Windsong Pack—seven wolves—blatantly trespassing!”

Scroll down to watch the video by Voyageurs Wolf Project and be sure to follow their Instagram for more amazing animal content.

Voyageurs Wolf Project is an ongoing research endeavor by the University of Minnesota.

Their primary aim is to study what wolves do in the summer.

To do that, they've set up trail cameras to observe wolf movements.

However, they end up catching a glimpse of other animals as well, including lynxes, bears, foxes, and more.

They compiled some of the best footage of carnivores captured on a trail camera from 2021 and 2023 into one amazing video:

Voyageurs Wolf Project: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Voyageurs Wolf Project.

Related Articles:

Yellowstone Wolf Parents Are Seen Bringing Teething “Toys” to Their Pups

Wolf Populations Are Making a Comeback in Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park

Trail Cam Captures the Candid Moment When a Wolf Family Strikes a Majestic Pose

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Girl and Her Pet Water Buffalo Shares Their Adorable Adventures Together
Boy Finally Meets His Online Best Friend in Person After 3 Years of Playing Video Games Together
Celebs Warn About AI-Powered Deepfake Videos of Them Advertising Products on Social Media
Mother Cat Carries Her Kitten Over to Meet Human Baby in Sweet Video
Watch Nobel Prize Winner Drew Weissman Call His Parents To Tell Them He Won
Watch These “Outtakes” of NASA Astronauts Struggling To Walk on the Moon

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Tense Video Captures the Moment a Silverback Gorilla Pounds His Chest in Front of Wildlife Photographer
Woman Seamlessly Switches Between 10 Accents in One Minute Video
Winners of 2023 International Pet Photography Awards Capture the Souls of Our Furry Friends
Crow Nudges Hedgehog Standing in Middle of the Road to Bring It to Safety
Watch an Adorable Sun Parakeet Prepare a Miniature Breakfast
Llama Is Brought to a Wedding Dressed as a Groomsman and Steals the Show

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.