24 Designers Reimagine How Walls Can Shape Public Space at the 2025 Seoul Biennale

In an effort to shake up how architects use the exteriors of their buildings, 24 designers from around the globe will create an enormous Walls of Public Life at the 2025 Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism. Envisioned to demonstrate “how good the outsides of buildings can be,” Walls of Public Life is the brainchild of celebrated architect Thomas Heatherwick in his role as general director of the Seoul Biennale.

“These amazing Walls of Public Life are a giant, joyful clue that the outsides of everyday buildings could be so much better,” shares the award-winning British designer. “I want the public to take them as a real challenge to the bland, soulless surfaces of buildings that normally get imposed on us all.”

Each designer will be given a 2.4-meter by 4.8-meter (about 7.9 feet x 15.7 feet) section of the building to work with. Using a variety of materials, including wood, jewels, broken brick, and resin, the designs will let themselves be inspired by the textures, colors, and patterns they can create. Key to the project is Heatherwick’s decision to invite designers who have never created a building. This includes Korean American chef Edward Lee; British fashion designer Stella McCartney; two artisans from Burkina Faso, who will create their wall live at the event; and a car manufacturing team at Hyundai.

They will join traditional engineers and architects from India, Korea, China, Japan, and the UK in creating this dynamic and inspiring installation. In fact, Heatherwick is hoping the Walls of Public Life will push the boundaries of how building facades are presented.

“I want developers to see the huge variety of Walls and think, why couldn’t some of that apply to a building I am working on?” Heather says. “Why stick with what we’ve got, when something like this could transform our experience of living in cities?”

Kengo Kuma & Associates, MAD Architects, and NAMELESS Architecture are just some of the big-name architects who will be expressing their creative vision. All 24 walls will be on view at Songhyeon Green Plaza, the Seoul Biennale’s main focal point, allowing thousands of visitors to feel the impact of the designs.

Running from September 26, 2025, until November 18, 2025, the 2025 Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism will feature a two-day global conference gathering 400 scientists, developers, designers, and communities to discuss ground-breaking research, citizen-led projects, and creative interventions by Seoul-based artists. Exhibitions, public programs, and academic events will then run throughout the two-month event.

