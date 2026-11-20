The Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai is a luxury destination for those traveling to Thailand. Gorgeous accommodations are complemented by amenities that invite you to relax and rejuvenate during your stay. Nowhere is this clearer than Wara Cheewa, the Chiang Mai spa at Four Seasons. With its emphasis on a holistic experience, Wara Cheewa helps restore all parts of you through treatments ranging from massage therapy and facials to breathwork and Reiki healing.

Spa services are about more than a massage or the serums applied to your skin. It’s about engaging with the practice and using all your senses to stay present during the service. Wara Cheewa offers a special body treatment that does just that. It pays tribute to history and Northern Thailand’s cultural heritage.

The Rose of the North treatment is an homage to Princess Dara Rasmi, a beloved Lanna princess and royal consort of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V). Her former residence, Dara Pirom Palace, is located near the Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai. Princess Rasmi was known for her love of flowers and horticulture, and she cultivated a flower called the Chulalongkorn rose, named in honor of King Rama V.

The Wara Cheewa draws on Princess Rasmi’s story, combining rose petals, jasmine rice, and therapeutic essential oils in a restorative treatment that begins with gentle exfoliation and follows with a warm rose oil massage. “More than a spa treatment,” the resort explains, “Rose of the North is a celebration of Princess Dara Rasmi's grace, her love of nature, and the enduring beauty of Lanna culture.”

Eugene Kim, My Modern Met co-founder and editor-in-chief, had a chance to experience the treatment firsthand. “The Rose of the North ritual at Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai felt thoughtfully considered in every detail,” he says. “The rose-centered scrub was wonderful, leaving my skin incredibly soft and delicately scented with roses.”

The massage that followed was both relaxing and genuinely therapeutic. “My therapist carefully worked across pressure points and focused on releasing every knot,” Kim continues. “Even the exceptionally soft robe, luxurious linens, and perfectly cushioned massage table elevated the sense of comfort. Set within the resort’s immaculate tropical sanctuary and accompanied by warm, attentive service, it was an incredible experience from beginning to end.”

Kim spoke with Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai about Wara Cheewa and how it fits into the culture of Northern Thailand. Read on for My Modern Met’s exclusive interview.

How does Wara Cheewa Spa reflect the culture, landscape, and wellness traditions of Northern Thailand within the broader Four Seasons Chiang Mai experience?

Wara Cheewa Spa is deeply rooted in the spirit of Northern Thailand. Rather than simply offering spa treatments, it seeks to share the beauty of Lanna culture through experiences inspired by local traditions, craftsmanship, and ways of living that have been cherished for generations. There is a strong sense of authenticity throughout the spa journey, inviting guests to slow down and connect with the stories, values, and gentle pace of life that make Chiang Mai so special. The spa's philosophy, reflected in its name, Wara Cheewa or “celebration of the gift of life,” embodies the Lanna belief that well-being comes from living in harmony with oneself, others, and nature.

This philosophy comes to life through a thoughtfully curated collection of treatments and wellness experiences. Many of the spa’s signature rituals incorporate ingredients that are deeply connected to Northern Thailand, including jasmine rice, herbs, honey, flowers, and locally sourced botanicals. Treatments such as the Rice & Spice Scrub draw inspiration from the traditional remedies and self-care practices of local farming communities, while rituals like Rose of the North celebrate the cultural heritage of the region through sensory storytelling. Alongside massage therapies and body rituals, guests can explore yoga, breathwork, meditation, Reiki, and crystal sound healing, creating a wellness journey that extends beyond physical relaxation. Every experience is designed with intention, encouraging guests to restore balance, release tension, and reconnect with themselves on a deeper level.

Equally important is the landscape that surrounds the spa. Set among emerald rice paddies, lush tropical gardens, and the misty mountains of Mae Rim, Wara Cheewa draws much of its character from the natural beauty of Northern Thailand. The views, sounds, and scents of the countryside become part of the wellness experience itself, creating an immediate sense of calm and grounding. This close connection to the land is also reflected in the ingredients used throughout the spa, allowing guests to experience Chiang Mai not only through its culture and traditions, but through the essence of its landscape. Together, these elements create a profound sense of place, making Wara Cheewa Spa a true reflection of Northern Thailand within the broader Four Seasons Chiang Mai experience.

What inspired Four Seasons Chiang Mai to create the Rose of the North treatment around the story of Princess Dara Rasmi?

The inspiration behind the Rose of the North treatment comes from the enduring legacy of Princess Dara Rasmi, one of the most revered figures in Chiang Mai’s history. Celebrated for her grace, vision, and dedication to preserving Lanna traditions, she played an important role in shaping and promoting Northern Thailand's cultural identity, leaving an influence that is still felt throughout Chiang Mai today.

As her former residence, Dara Pirom Palace, is located not far from the resort, we were inspired to share her story through a spa experience that honors her love of nature and the rich heritage she helped preserve. Princess Dara Rasmi found joy in cultivating flowers, especially roses, and was known for nurturing the fragrant Chulalongkorn Rose, named in honor of King Rama V. Her passion for beauty, wellness, and the natural world inspired us to create a treatment that captures the spirit of her story.

More than a spa ritual, Rose of the North is our heartfelt tribute to a woman who helped preserve and celebrate Northern Thailand’s heritage. Through the fragrance of rose petals, the nourishing touch of jasmine rice, and the healing properties of therapeutic oils, guests are invited to experience a journey that reflects Princess Dara Rasmi’s elegance, her connection to nature, and the timeless beauty of Lanna culture.

It is a treatment designed not only to relax the body, but also to evoke a sense of place, history, and the enduring legacy of the beloved “Rose of the North.”

What do you hope guests understand or feel about Lanna culture after experiencing the Rose of the North treatment?

What we hope guests take away from the Rose of the North treatment is a deeper appreciation for the elegance, resilience, and cultural significance of Princess Dara Rasmi, whose legacy remains woven into the identity of Chiang Mai today. Through her dedication to preserving Lanna traditions, arts, and customs, she helped ensure that the unique character of Northern Thailand would continue to thrive for future generations.

Beyond relaxation, the treatment is designed to offer a sense of connection to the region’s heritage. Through the fragrance of roses, the use of jasmine rice, and the gentle rituals inspired by local traditions, guests experience elements that are closely tied to the culture and natural beauty of Northern Thailand. We hope they come away with an understanding that Lanna culture is not only rich in history, but also deeply connected to nature, craftsmanship, and a way of life that values harmony and grace.

Ultimately, Rose of the North is an invitation to experience Chiang Mai through the story of one of its most beloved figures. If guests leave feeling a little more connected to the spirit of Lanna, inspired by Princess Dara Rasmi’s legacy, and curious to discover more about the culture that shaped her, then the treatment has achieved its purpose.

Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai.