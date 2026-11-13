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You Could Live in a UFO as the Next Owner of the Donaldson Futuro House

By Sara Barnes on November 13, 2026
Donaldson Futuro UFO House

Photo: Cesar Cid with Imagestate

A UFO has landed in Idyllwild, California. Well, sort of. The Donaldson Futuro is a house shaped like an unidentified flying object, sitting on a rock in the southern part of the state. While it can’t zip away, you could be the next owner of this incredible architectural marvel. It’s been put up for sale through Tim McTavish with Sotheby’s International Realty for $1.495 million (at the time of writing).

The unconventional home gets its namesake from owner and former Obama administration appointee Milford Wayne Donaldson and his wife, Laurie Donaldson. The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is architecturally significant. Finnish architect Matti Suuronen designed the prefabricated dwelling in 1969 as a structure that could be transported by helicopter and installed in remote locations. It was intended to adapt to different landscapes, with modular components that are bolted together on site. Four concrete piers support the structure, so it doesn’t require a foundation or conventional construction.

Donaldson Futuro’s aesthetic is a snapshot of design. Suuronen conceived it when designers were fascinated by space exploration (its timing coincides with the moon landing) and advances in synthetic materials. His UFO house reflects tech optimism, imagining a future like the cartoon The Jetsons.

Nearly 60 years later, the 793-square-foot Donaldson Futuro retains its original design integrity. Boasting a yellow fiberglass shell halved by circular windows, its aircraft-style entrance leads to a living area with a kitchen, then onto one bedroom and one bathroom. Light surrounds you at every turn, along with touches of mid-20th-century decor like shag carpeting and bright colors on the cabinetry and walls.

With fewer than 100 Futuros built, the Donaldson Futuro is one of the rarest residential structures in the U.S. Learn more on Sotheby’s International Realty’s website.

A UFO has landed in Idyllwild, California. Well, sort of.

Donaldson Futuro UFO House

Photo: Cesar Cid with Imagestate

The Donaldson Futuro is a house shaped like an unidentified flying object, sitting on a rock in the southern part of the state.

Donaldson Futuro UFO House

Photo: Cesar Cid with Imagestate

While it can’t zip away, you could be the next owner of this incredible architectural marvel.  It’s been put up for sale through Tim McTavish with Sotheby’s International Realty for $1.495 million (at the time of writing).

Donaldson Futuro UFO House

Photo: Cesar Cid with Imagestate

The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is architecturally significant.

Donaldson Futuro UFO House

Photo: Cesar Cid with Imagestate

Finnish architect Matti Suuronen designed the prefabricated dwelling in 1969 as a structure that could be transported by helicopter and installed in remote locations.

Donaldson Futuro UFO House

Photo: Cesar Cid with Imagestate

Donaldson Futuro’s aesthetic is a snapshot of design.

Donaldson Futuro UFO House

Photo: Cesar Cid with Imagestate

Suuronen conceived it when designers were fascinated by space exploration (its timing coincides with the moon landing) and advances in synthetic materials.

Donaldson Futuro UFO House

Photo: Cesar Cid with Imagestate

His UFO house reflects tech optimism, imagining a future like the cartoon The Jetsons.

Donaldson Futuro UFO House

Photo: Cesar Cid with Imagestate

Donaldson Futuro UFO House

Photo: Cesar Cid with Imagestate

Nearly 60 years later, the 793-square-foot Donaldson Futuro retains its original design integrity.

Donaldson Futuro UFO House

Photo: Cesar Cid with Imagestate

Donaldson Futuro UFO House

Photo: Cesar Cid with Imagestate

Donaldson Futuro UFO House

Photo: Cesar Cid with Imagestate

Donaldson Futuro UFO House

Photo: Cesar Cid with Imagestate

Donaldson Futuro UFO House

Photo: Cesar Cid with Imagestate

Donaldson Futuro: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tim McTavish with Sotheby’s International Realty.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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