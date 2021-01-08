Home / Wedding

Adorable Wedding Cake Features Beloved Dog Making a Playful Mess

By Emma Taggart on January 8, 2021
Wedding Cake Featuring Couple’s Dog

For newlyweds Roisin & Hunter Bicklmeier, it was no question that their Golden Retriever named Bear would play a part in their wedding day. As they planned for the occasion, they wanted to involve him as much as possible. From having his moment walking down the aisle to the “Bear’s biscuit bar” where their guests could take home doggie bags for their dogs, the adorable pup featured throughout the day. However, perhaps the most adorable Bear-themed element was the couple’s wedding cake. The three-tiered dessert featured a little Bear figurine that was staged to look like he’d taken a bite out of the cake.

“We worked with the amazing Kake by Darci and told her we wanted to incorporate Bear into our wedding cake,” Roisin Bicklmeier explains. “I told her I had brought a little golden figurine and was wondering if she could put him on the back of the cake as a hidden detail doing something naughty, like dirty paw prints or whatever. She told me she would absolutely incorporate him, and I didn’t actually know what she was planning until I saw it on the day!”

From the front, the all-white cake looks totally delectable, decorated with flowers and a “Happy Ever After” topper. However, on the other side, the little Bear figurine stands with his paws and nose covered in frosting. Next to him is a tiny chunk taken out of the cake. The cute creation isn’t far off from reality. Roisin reveals, “I absolutely loved it as Bear would have absolutely taken a bite out of the cake if he had the chance.”

Check out the adorable cake below, plus more photos from the gorgeous wedding day, courtesy of Teller of Tales Photography.

Newlyweds Roisin & Hunter Bicklmeier asked cake artist Kake by Darci to incorporate their Golden Retriever named Bear into their wedding cake.

Wedding Cake Featuring Couple’s Dog

From the front, the three-tiered dessert looks like a normal wedding cake…

Wedding Cake Featuring Couple’s Dog

…but look closely and you'll see a little Bear figurine on the back.

Wedding Cake Featuring Couple’s Dog

It's positioned to look as though the cheeky pup has taken a bite out of the cake.

Wedding Cake Featuring Couple’s DogWedding Cake Featuring Couple’s Dog

Here's the real-life good boy at his parent's wedding day.

Wedding Cake Featuring Couple’s Dog

He played an important part throughout the whole day.

Wedding Cake Featuring Couple’s DogWedding Cake Featuring Couple’s DogWedding Cake Featuring Couple’s Dog

The couple even had a “Bear’s biscuit bar” where their guests could take home doggie bags for their dogs.

Wedding Cake Featuring Couple’s DogWedding Cake Featuring Couple’s DogWedding Cake Featuring Couple’s DogKAKE by Darci: Website | Facebook | Instagram
Teller of Tales Photography: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Teller of Tales Photography and KAKE by Darci.

Related Articles:

LEGO-Themed Wedding Cake Brings Couple’s Childhood Fantasies to Life

Bride and Groom Combine Two Visions into One Incredible Wedding Cake

Brilliant Bakers Design Peacock Wedding Cake with a Trail of Tail Feather Cupcakes

20+ Black Wedding Cakes That Add Goth-Inspired Flair to a Special Affair

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Majestic Dogs Photographed in Gorgeous Natural Landscapes Just Like Travel Influencers
15 Creative Gifts for Dog Lovers That Celebrate Perfect Pooches of All Kinds
Doggie Daycare Shares Adorable Photos of Their Puppies During Naptime
This Rare, Chocolate Brown Siberian Husky Is One of the Most Beautiful Dogs on Instagram
Animal Shelter Styles Older Dogs as Senior Citizens for Hilarious Adoption Photoshoot
This Super-Friendly Corgi Loves Giving Hugs To His Favorite Dogs on Walks

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Joe Biden’s Dog Will Be the First Shelter Dog To Live in the White House
12 Adorable Corgi Mixes You Can Follow on Social Media for Daily Joy
People Are Leaving Sticks at a Cemetery To Pay Tribute To a Dog Who Died 100 Years Ago
Sleepy Shiba Inu Naps Inside Snack-Inspired Pet Beds
These Adorable Corgi Siblings Look Like Fluffy Balls of Happiness
Documentary Wedding Photo Contest Highlights the Best Candid Shots of Nuptials Around the World

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.