Adorable Wedding Cake Features Beloved Dog Making a Playful Mess

For newlyweds Roisin & Hunter Bicklmeier, it was no question that their Golden Retriever named Bear would play a part in their wedding day. As they planned for the occasion, they wanted to involve him as much as possible. From having his moment walking down the aisle to the “Bear’s biscuit bar” where their guests could take home doggie bags for their dogs, the adorable pup featured throughout the day. However, perhaps the most adorable Bear-themed element was the couple’s wedding cake. The three-tiered dessert featured a little Bear figurine that was staged to look like he’d taken a bite out of the cake.

“We worked with the amazing Kake by Darci and told her we wanted to incorporate Bear into our wedding cake,” Roisin Bicklmeier explains. “I told her I had brought a little golden figurine and was wondering if she could put him on the back of the cake as a hidden detail doing something naughty, like dirty paw prints or whatever. She told me she would absolutely incorporate him, and I didn’t actually know what she was planning until I saw it on the day!”

From the front, the all-white cake looks totally delectable, decorated with flowers and a “Happy Ever After” topper. However, on the other side, the little Bear figurine stands with his paws and nose covered in frosting. Next to him is a tiny chunk taken out of the cake. The cute creation isn’t far off from reality. Roisin reveals, “I absolutely loved it as Bear would have absolutely taken a bite out of the cake if he had the chance.”

Check out the adorable cake below, plus more photos from the gorgeous wedding day, courtesy of Teller of Tales Photography.

Newlyweds Roisin & Hunter Bicklmeier asked cake artist Kake by Darci to incorporate their Golden Retriever named Bear into their wedding cake.

From the front, the three-tiered dessert looks like a normal wedding cake…

…but look closely and you'll see a little Bear figurine on the back.

It's positioned to look as though the cheeky pup has taken a bite out of the cake.

Here's the real-life good boy at his parent's wedding day.

He played an important part throughout the whole day.

The couple even had a “Bear’s biscuit bar” where their guests could take home doggie bags for their dogs.

KAKE by Darci: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Teller of Tales Photography: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Teller of Tales Photography and KAKE by Darci.

