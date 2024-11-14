Home / Creative Products / Toys

LEGO Teaches You How To Build Your Own Engagement Ring Box for a Playful Proposal

By Regina Sienra on November 14, 2024

LEGO engagement ring box

Due to their small size and monetary value, engagement rings are often seen as very delicate and precious objects. That's why ring boxes are unsung heroes, protecting these jewels until it's time to pop the question. LEGO, always moved by the possibility of building brick replicas of real objects, recently turned their attention to these humble cases. Much like the sets of a retro radio and a city skyline, now one can make their own LEGO engagement ring box. The beloved toy company even shared a video tutorial for those up to the challenge.

This isn't a LEGO set per se, but something builders are encouraged to do with spare pieces. To further demonstrate that it works, the tutorial includes its very own LEGO ring—something a fellow enthusiast may appreciate. The 50-second clip shows how tiny pieces are used to assemble a vintage-looking green and yellow box, complete with a hinge that allows it to open without coming apart. At the end, the builder even shakes the box to prove that it can hold the ring in its place.

“We have a proposal for you (get it?). Challenge yourself to build a custom ring box to carry the all-important wedding bands on the big day,” LEGO writes. While it was first shared as an idea for a LEGO-themed wedding, the sturdy quality and playful aura of LEGO bricks would make it a charming detail on any occasion. The company adds, “A brick-built ring holder is dainty, functional, and personal.”

If you'd like to build your own LEGO engagement ring box but don't have the pieces needed for it, the company has a way to help: “Need some guidance? Find all the LEGO pieces you need, plus the building instructions on the LEGO Pick a Brick service (available in selected markets only). Happy building!”

LEGO has shared a video tutorial on how to build your own engagement ring box.

This isn't a LEGO set sold in stores, but something builders can put together with spare pieces.

LEGO: Website

All images via LEGO.

