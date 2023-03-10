Home / Inspiring / Social Cause

One Man Is Increasing Wheelchair Accessibility in Iceland a Ramp at a Time

By Margherita Cole on March 10, 2023

Icelandic entrepreneur Haraldur Thorleifsson—known as simply Halli—has recently been in the news because of a dramatic online exchange with Elon Musk. It started when Thorleifsson, who was recently employed at Twitter, couldn't access his work computer. Was he laid off? After nine days of no answer about whether or not he was still employed, Thorleifsson tweeted at Musk to ask him. What resulted was a Twitter dialogue in which Thorleifsson, the former senior director of product design at Twitter was accused of not performing his job. It is unclear how much of the situation has been resolved. And while this debacle has resurfaced Thorleifsson's name, it does not highlight all of the work he has done for increasing wheelchair access in his home country.

From the age of 25, Thorleifsson was forced to use a wheelchair due to a genetic muscular dystrophy disease called dysferlinopathy. He, like thousands of others in Iceland, was forced to traverse urban planning that was not designed with accessibility in mind. Then, after his technology services company Ueno was acquired by Twitter in 2021, Thorleifsson launched a project called Ramp Up Reykjavík. Within eight months, the fund worked with sponsors, workers, and the city to build 100 wheelchair ramps, with the promise of constructing 1,500 more ramps in Iceland by 2026.

The inspiration for this initiative came after Thorleifsson was shopping with his wife and two children in the Icelandic capital, and was forced to wait outside a store while his family went inside. “I immediately saw that there were stairs. Just one but it was quite tall. Too tall for me to get it on the wheelchair,” he says. “For the next five minutes, I sat alone outside the shop while they went inside. I sat and looked at this step. That one step that separated me from my family.”

This project has already changed the landscape of Reykjavík, making it far more accessible than it has ever been. “There are thousands of people in Iceland who use wheelchairs. Thousands of tourists too,” Thorleifsson adds. In time, the project hopes to bring the same level of accessibility to other areas of Iceland, which will forever change the lives of many individuals also living with disabilities.

Haraldur Thorleifsson: Website | Twitter | Instagram
h/t: [Reddit]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
