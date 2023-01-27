Home / Entertainment / Music

Country Music Star Willie Nelson Is Celebrating His 90th Birthday at the Hollywood Bowl

By Margherita Cole on January 27, 2023
Willie Nelson has been a fixture of the country music genre for decades. During his long career, he has accumulated 53 Grammy Award nominations, taking home an impressive 12 in total. And although the musician is nearly a nonagenarian, his passion for his craft is not slowing down. Nelson recently announced that in celebration of his upcoming 90th birthday, he will be putting on a special two-day event at the Hollywood Bowl on April 29 and 30.

The special birthday bash is titled Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90. Numerous well-known artists will be taking part, including Neil Young, Kacey Musgraves, Snoop Dogg, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and Sheryl Crow.”I can't think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends, and of course, the fans who made this all possible,” Nelson says. “It's an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue.”

This announcement comes only a year after Nelson survived a severe case of COVID-19. However, once he received a clean bill of health, he was eager to return to the stage. “According to the doctors, singing is the best exercise for the lungs,” he said.

Long Story Short: Wille Nelson 90 will take place April 29–30, 2023. Tickets will go on sale on January 28 at 10 a.m. PT.

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 will feature performances from other artists, including Neil Young, Kacey Musgraves, Snoop Dogg, Chris Stapleton, and Miranda Lambert, as well as many more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Willie Nelson (@willienelsonofficial)

h/t: [The Boot, Los Angeles Times]

