Home / Entertainment / Music

Pink Performs ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ as a Moving Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

By Regina Sienra on November 22, 2022
Pink Performs ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ as a Moving Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, star of Grease and Xanadu, sadly passed away last August at the age of 73. After her death, celebrities rushed to pay their respects, praising not only her talent, but also her philanthropic efforts and warm personality. Over the weekend, the latest homage took the form of a powerful performance of one of Newton-John's most famous songs. During the 2022 American Music Awards ceremony, singer Pink gave a moving rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” a heartbreaking ballad from Grease sung by Newton-John's character, Sandy.

Newton-John's lustrous career earned her 10 American Music Awards over the years, so it was only fitting for the organizing committee to celebrate her legacy. Before Pink took the stage, she was introduced by fellow singer Melissa Etheridge, who remembered the kind presence of the late actress. “From the moment you were in the presence of Olivia Newton-John, you sensed her sweetness, you stood in awe of her welcoming beauty, and you basked in the feeling that she was connecting to you alone,” Etheridge said. “But when she opened her mouth to sing you knew instantly, you’d have to share her with the world.”

Pink, known for her energetic and raspy voice, wore a pink-beige feathered dress, and sung her heart out as pictures of Newton-John from different stages of her life were projected on the screen behind her. “She was an absolute icon, and also, she was a wonderful human being. I loved her voice,” Pink said of the late Australian actress. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, the “Raise Your Glass” singer revealed that her 11-year-old daughter, who had just been part of a school production of Grease, helped her get ready for this performance, which got her a standing ovation.

This isn't the first tribute to Newton-John Pink has done. Back in August, she shared a black-and-white image of both of them with a sweet message about their moments together.”I met her maybe three times—and she was an absolute angel. One of the loveliest, kindest, light from within human beings I have ever met,” she wrote. “Kindness personified. May she Rest In Peace and may her family be held in love and light during this difficult time.”

During the 2022 American Music Awards ceremony, singer Pink paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John with a moving rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

Pink Performs ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ as a Moving Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

“She was an absolute icon, and also, she was a wonderful human being. I loved her voice,” said Pink about Olivia Newton-John. The singer had previously written about their moments together in an Instagram post.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por P!NK (@pink)

See the moving performance below.

h/t: [Rolling Stone]

Related Articles:

Watch Taylor Hawkins’ 16-Year-Old Son Play a Powerful Tribute to His Late Dad

Lizzo Played a 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute During a Concert, Revealing the Sounds of History

Woman Forbidden From Being a Musician as a Child Releases Album at 95 and Wins Latin Grammy

89-Year-Old Willie Nelson Nabs Four Grammy Nominations

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

89-Year-Old Willie Nelson Nabs Four Grammy Nominations
Woman Forbidden From Being a Musician as a Child Releases Album at 95 and Wins Latin Grammy
How Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” Became an Iconic Part of Internet Culture
Mariah Carey’s Song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Returns to the Top 40 Chart
Choir Boys Sing a “Cat Duet” That Is Composed Entirely of Meows
Fans Are Surprised by Michael Jackson’s “Deep” Voice in Resurfaced 1997 Clip

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Musician Transforms a Noisy Cat’s Meows Into a Catchy Multi-Chorus Song
Lizzo Played a 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute During a Concert, Revealing the Sounds of History
Depeche Mode Fan Throws a Roll of Film on Stage and the Band Mails Photos Back to Him
Dad and Daughter Rock Special Coordinating Outfits for Harry Styles Concerts
Watch Taylor Hawkins’ 16-Year-Old Son Play a Powerful Tribute to His Late Dad
Self-Taught Violinist Becomes NYC Street Performer Wowing People With His Amazing Skills

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.