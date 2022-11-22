Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, star of Grease and Xanadu, sadly passed away last August at the age of 73. After her death, celebrities rushed to pay their respects, praising not only her talent, but also her philanthropic efforts and warm personality. Over the weekend, the latest homage took the form of a powerful performance of one of Newton-John's most famous songs. During the 2022 American Music Awards ceremony, singer Pink gave a moving rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” a heartbreaking ballad from Grease sung by Newton-John's character, Sandy.

Newton-John's lustrous career earned her 10 American Music Awards over the years, so it was only fitting for the organizing committee to celebrate her legacy. Before Pink took the stage, she was introduced by fellow singer Melissa Etheridge, who remembered the kind presence of the late actress. “From the moment you were in the presence of Olivia Newton-John, you sensed her sweetness, you stood in awe of her welcoming beauty, and you basked in the feeling that she was connecting to you alone,” Etheridge said. “But when she opened her mouth to sing you knew instantly, you’d have to share her with the world.”

Pink, known for her energetic and raspy voice, wore a pink-beige feathered dress, and sung her heart out as pictures of Newton-John from different stages of her life were projected on the screen behind her. “She was an absolute icon, and also, she was a wonderful human being. I loved her voice,” Pink said of the late Australian actress. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, the “Raise Your Glass” singer revealed that her 11-year-old daughter, who had just been part of a school production of Grease, helped her get ready for this performance, which got her a standing ovation.

This isn't the first tribute to Newton-John Pink has done. Back in August, she shared a black-and-white image of both of them with a sweet message about their moments together.”I met her maybe three times—and she was an absolute angel. One of the loveliest, kindest, light from within human beings I have ever met,” she wrote. “Kindness personified. May she Rest In Peace and may her family be held in love and light during this difficult time.”

During the 2022 American Music Awards ceremony, singer Pink paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John with a moving rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

“She was an absolute icon, and also, she was a wonderful human being. I loved her voice,” said Pink about Olivia Newton-John. The singer had previously written about their moments together in an Instagram post.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por P!NK (@pink)

See the moving performance below.

h/t: [Rolling Stone]

Related Articles:

Watch Taylor Hawkins’ 16-Year-Old Son Play a Powerful Tribute to His Late Dad

Lizzo Played a 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute During a Concert, Revealing the Sounds of History

Woman Forbidden From Being a Musician as a Child Releases Album at 95 and Wins Latin Grammy

89-Year-Old Willie Nelson Nabs Four Grammy Nominations