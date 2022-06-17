Home / Inspiring / Good News

First Female Principal Chief of Cherokee Nation Honored on New Quarter

By Madeleine Muzdakis on June 17, 2022
First Female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, Wilma Mankiller, Honored on New Quarter

Photo: U.S. Mint

It's no secret that women have long been given the short end of the stick with regards to representation on American currency. However, the U.S. Mint is aiming to remedy this deficit. The American Women Quarters Program recently launched quarters featuring the likeness of astronaut Sally Ride and poet and activist Maya Angelou. The third coin of the series bearing the image of the first female Cherokee Nation Principal Chief, Wilma Mankiller, is now in circulation.

Mankiller was born in 1945 in Oklahoma, and her family moved to San Francisco under government-led assimilation initiatives targeting Indigenous cultures and communities. As a young woman, Mankiller was inspired by the Indigenous occupation of Alcatraz Island in 1969. “What Alcatraz did for me was, it enabled me to see people who felt like I did but could articulate it much better,” she told The New York Times in 1993. “We can do something about the fact that treaties are no longer recognized, that there needs to be better education and health care.”

Mankiller's activism eventually brought her back to Oklahoma, where she pushed for better access to water and housing for the Cherokee Nation. In 1985, she became the first Principal Chief of the Nation. During her tenure, she made great strides in improving healthcare, education, and employment. In 1990, Mankiller won a self-determination victory for Indigenous people as the Cherokee Nation took direct control of significant federal funding. In 1998, three years after her tenure as Chief ended, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Bill Clinton.

Today, Mankiller is a renowned Indigenous leader whose work continues through The Mankiller Foundation. Having her face impressed on a U.S. quarter is far from her greatest achievement, but hopefully seeing her name and likeness will inspire many to learn about Mankiller’s work and legacy.

The late Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller has been honored with her likeness on a U.S. Quarter as part of the American Women Quarters Program.

First Female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, Wilma Mankiller, Honored on New Quarter

Wilma Mankiller receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Clinton, January 1998. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

h/t: [CNN, NPR]

Related Articles:

Maya Angelou Is the First Black Woman on a U.S. Quarter

Artist Turns Dollar Coin Into Incredible Sculpture With Hidden Movable Mechanics

Maya Angelou and Sally Ride Will Be First Women on U.S. Quarters Coming in 2022

Interlocked Coins Form Complex Geometric Sculptures

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Adorable Toddler and Cat Stop Everything to Watch Window Washers Every Time
New York Passes Bill That Will Prevent Pet Stores From Selling Dogs, Cats and Rabbits
Ukrainian Mom Tells Son With Down Syndrome They’re Fleeing To Meet John Cena, and It Really Happens
New York State Passes “Right to Repair” Law for Your Electronics
Man Cleans Up Beaches With Custom-Built Grabber and Remote-Controlled Trash Can
No One Would Sign This Sixth Grader’s Yearbook, Until Some Older Kids Stepped In

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Life-Changing Gift From Kind Customer Moves Starbucks Barista to Tears
San Diego Zoo Celebrates First Male Golden Takin Calf Born in Western Hemisphere
Central Park Birdwatcher Christian Cooper Gets His Own National Geographic TV Show
Texas Restaurant Owner Has Been Giving Away Cans of Baby Formula in Face of National Shortage
U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Scores Big and Will Now Be Paid the Same as Men’s Team
Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel Pays off Student Debt of LA Art College Graduates

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]