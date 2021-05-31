Watch Soldiers of the U.S. Army Field Band Play a Cover of Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’

Those who serve in the U.S. military are often separated from their families for long periods of time. This can be taxing on the mental health of soldiers, but Six-String Soldiers of the United States Army Field Band are turning to music to deal with the pain of missing home. The band recently performed a cover of Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here, live on location in Patapsco Valley State Park, Maryland.

A video posted on YouTube captures two soldiers playing guitar, and another playing the banjo. The talented trio strum along and sing harmony while they sit under the sun in the middle of a forest. Pink Floyd’s Time is seamlessly blended into the performance towards the end, and the lyrics are particularly poignant for the moment. The men sing, “Home, Home again, I like to be here, When I can, When I come home, Cold and tired, It's good to warm my bones, Beside the fire.”

Six-String Soldiers is a five-member acoustic group that was formed in 2015 by active-duty soldiers. They perform country, Americana, and bluegrass music as a way to pay tribute to soldiers who have served and those still serving. Six-String Soldiers’s Wish You Were Here cover is a special dedication to their loved ones back at home. “We all have someone in our life we miss,” says the band. “Wish you were here.”

Watch the full performance below and find more Six-String Soldiers music on YouTube.

Watch Six-String Soldiers of the United States Army Field Band perform a cover of Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here.

h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Six-String Soldiers.

