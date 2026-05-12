LEGO Raises Age Limit to 100+ in Honor of Sir David Attenborough’s 100th Birthday

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The legendary David Attenborough turned 100 on May 8, 2026, and LEGO celebrated the milestone with a playful update, raising the age limit on its LEGO sets from 99+ to 100+. “Happy 100th birthday, Sir David Attenborough,” the company wrote on Instagram. “There’s no age limit for those who never stop playing.”

LEGO isn’t just for kids. In recent years, the toy manufacturer has released a growing range of sets for adults, designed to inspire creativity and relaxation. Earlier this year, we shared the story of an 85-year-old woman who began building complex LEGO sets to help regain movement in her fingers after breaking her thumb. There’s also a grown-up builder known as Koenkun Bricks who recently created a fully functioning typewriter entirely from LEGO pieces. Together, they’re a reminder that play and creativity really have no age limit.

After LEGO shared its tribute to David Attenborough, people filled the comments with stories about older loved ones enjoying LEGO building too. One person wrote, “We gave a set to my 102 year old great aunt. She was always a rule breaker. She loved her great great nephew helping her out with it together.” Another person joked, “I’m so relieved that people over 100 will no longer be arrested for playing with LEGOs.”

It’s not clear whether David Attenborough enjoys building LEGO sets, but his playful curiosity and enthusiasm for learning make the tribute feel especially fitting.

David Attenborough turned 100 on May 8, 2026, and LEGO celebrated the milestone by raising the age limit on its sets from 99+ to 100+.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEGO (@lego)

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