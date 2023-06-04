Home / Video

Fascinating Animation Compares the Size of Extinct Animas With Their Descendants

By Regina Sienra on June 4, 2023

When we think of the size of extinct animals, our minds might go to the large T-Rex in Jurassic Park. As frightening as that looks, there are other creatures that, while long gone, would've been quite scary to encounter. YouTube channel WTD has created a digital animation showcasing the sizes of extinct animals alongside their extant descendants. Let's just say that some daunting creatures of today had much more intimidating relatives in the long-since past.

The video begins presenting the nuralagus, a yard-length relative of the rabbit. Things, however, quickly escalate from there. For example, while modern beavers are about 17 inches tall, their ancestor, the castoroides, was over three feet tall and eight feet long. The same goes for the Emperor penguin. At four feet tall, they are endearing, but the Anthropornis Nordenskjoeldi was six feet high—so basically as tall as a professional basketball player.

Some threatening creatures currently in the world make an appearance alongside their ancestors. The 32-foot reticulated python is joined by the 45-foot titanoboa, while the saltwater crocodile, at about 10 feet long, is four times smaller than the Rhamphosuchus, which was 39 feet long.

The animation also features some creatures that, while almost similar in size to their descendants, had some very distinctive features. This includes the megaloceros' large antlers, which rival the size of a moose, or the arctotherium, a bear almost similar in height to the polar bear but with dark fur and native to Central and South America.

WTD, which is dedicated to “collecting and making data comparison of all things in 3D,” has also produced some other insightful animations comparing animals present and past. To stay up to date with its videos, you can subscribe to its YouTube channel.

YouTube channel WTD has created a digital animation showcasing the sizes of extinct animals alongside their extant descendants.

animation showing size comparison of polar bear and extinct ancestor

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

For example, the saltwater crocodile, at about 10 feet long, is four times smaller than the Rhamphosuchus, which was 39 feet long.

animation showing size comparison of crocodile and extinct ancestor

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

WTD, which is dedicated to “collecting and making data comparison of all things in 3D,” has also produced some other insightful animations comparing animals present and past.

WTD: YouTube
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

Related Articles:

Entrancing CGI Animation Visualizes the “Lipid Theory” of How Life Began

Learn How Stop-Motion Animation Was Molded Into Moving Pictures

Cinematic Animation Visualizes One Artist’s Experience Living With Anxiety

Artist Turns an Ancient Japanese Battle Painting Into an Energetic Animation

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Trippy Video Shows Toddlers Reacting to an Immersive 3D Experience
High School Seniors Playfully Prank Principal With Unexpected Sleepover at Her House
Friendly Whales Approach Two Paddlers in Puerto Madryn, Argentina
Fashion Designer Shows Amazing Trick for Folding Jeans in a Single Motion
Umpire Rescues 7-Year-Old Baseball Player From Being Engulfed by a Dust Devil in Florida
Bear Wakes Up From Long Nap Looking Hilariously Disheveled

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch an Athletic Kitty Jump Through Obstacles With Increasing Difficulty
Thought-Provoking Film Explores ‘A History of the World According to Getty Images’
Aerial Elephant Rescue Team Saves a Truck Driver Trapped in a Raging River
Puppy Falls Asleep in News Anchor’s Arms During Live Broadcast, Quickly Gets Adopted
Fascinating Video Shows How Forearm Bones Twist To Make Everyday Actions Possible
Rare Footage of a Tornado Forming Over a Mountain in Montana

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.