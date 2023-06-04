Fascinating Animation Compares the Size of Extinct Animas With Their Descendants

When we think of the size of extinct animals, our minds might go to the large T-Rex in Jurassic Park. As frightening as that looks, there are other creatures that, while long gone, would've been quite scary to encounter. YouTube channel WTD has created a digital animation showcasing the sizes of extinct animals alongside their extant descendants. Let's just say that some daunting creatures of today had much more intimidating relatives in the long-since past.

The video begins presenting the nuralagus, a yard-length relative of the rabbit. Things, however, quickly escalate from there. For example, while modern beavers are about 17 inches tall, their ancestor, the castoroides, was over three feet tall and eight feet long. The same goes for the Emperor penguin. At four feet tall, they are endearing, but the Anthropornis Nordenskjoeldi was six feet high—so basically as tall as a professional basketball player.

Some threatening creatures currently in the world make an appearance alongside their ancestors. The 32-foot reticulated python is joined by the 45-foot titanoboa, while the saltwater crocodile, at about 10 feet long, is four times smaller than the Rhamphosuchus, which was 39 feet long.

The animation also features some creatures that, while almost similar in size to their descendants, had some very distinctive features. This includes the megaloceros' large antlers, which rival the size of a moose, or the arctotherium, a bear almost similar in height to the polar bear but with dark fur and native to Central and South America.

WTD, which is dedicated to “collecting and making data comparison of all things in 3D,” has also produced some other insightful animations comparing animals present and past. To stay up to date with its videos, you can subscribe to its YouTube channel.

YouTube channel WTD has created a digital animation showcasing the sizes of extinct animals alongside their extant descendants.

For example, the saltwater crocodile, at about 10 feet long, is four times smaller than the Rhamphosuchus, which was 39 feet long.

WTD, which is dedicated to “collecting and making data comparison of all things in 3D,” has also produced some other insightful animations comparing animals present and past.

WTD: YouTube

h/t: [Laughing Squid]

Related Articles:

Entrancing CGI Animation Visualizes the “Lipid Theory” of How Life Began

Learn How Stop-Motion Animation Was Molded Into Moving Pictures

Cinematic Animation Visualizes One Artist’s Experience Living With Anxiety

Artist Turns an Ancient Japanese Battle Painting Into an Energetic Animation