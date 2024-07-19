Listen to How 65 Different Accents Capture the Beauty and Versatility of the English Language

English is ranked as the third most spoken language in the world. With over 332 million global speakers spread across all seven continents, this geographical variety has caused many accents and dialects to form among English speakers. In fact, the United Kingdom alone has the most local accents of any English speaking country, with almost 40 different dialects that sound completely different from one another. And in terms of accents, there are over 160 recognized English accents around the world.

Despite this wide range, it's rare to be in a setting with more than a handful of accents, let alone 65. But a video uploaded by YouTuber Dan Vineberg of The New Travel is kind enough to treat viewers to nearly 14 minutes of people from all around the world speaking the English language in their unique accent. In the video, Vineberg interviews 65 people, asking them where they're from and how many languages they speak.

No two sources featured in the video are the same. Vineberg includes native English speakers as well as people who picked it up as a second, third, or even fourth language. He also interviews people who are still learning the language and are excited for the opportunity to speak it more. The vlogger even manages to interview people from six out of seven continents, Antarctica being the exception.

Ultimately, the video serves as an insightful viewing experience into the differences in English speakers from around the world. It also educates people on how unified different cultures can be through language. The comments section of the video illustrates this perfectly, with users from different countries weighing in and talking about their accent being shown.

A particularly heartwarming comment reads, “Before I watched this video, I had been hesitant to speak English with my strong Japanese accent for a very long time because I wanted to sound perfect like a native speaker. But now, I feel a bit more confident with my accent. This video made me [realize] that there are many accents in the world, and I don’t need to be ashamed of mine.”

