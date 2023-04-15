Home / Science

Entrancing CGI Animation Visualizes the “Lipid Theory” of How Life Began

By Madyson DeJausserand on April 15, 2023
Stills from Markos Ray's animation aBioGenesis

Photos: MRK

London-based CGI artist Markos Kay focuses his work on complex scientific theories and visualizations. In his latest animation titled aBioGenesis, he explores how life originated on Earth. The results are incredibly mesmerizing.

Kay explains that the “primordial soup” theory is one of the main ideas of how life was first created on our planet. He says it “…suggests that life began in a hot, swirling soup of chemicals and energy.” Kay’s animation focuses on another theory, the “lipid world” theory. This theory postulates that life began as lipids, simple molecules that are insoluble in water. These molecules are said to have formed protective bilayers in the oceans, which Kay concludes, “would have acted like tiny bubbles or bags, enclosing and protecting the chemical reactions that would eventually give rise to life.”

The artist’s digital re-imagination is a captivating experience full of organic shapes and colors, which all move like the insides of a complex lava lamp. Stills from the video are available as wallpapers on Behance. But for now, scroll below to watch this incredible video and see the mesmerizing stills.

London-based CGI artist Markos Kay’s works focus on complex scientific theories and visualizations. In his latest animation, aBioGenesis, he explores how life originated on Earth.

Kay’s animation focuses on the “lipid world” theory. This theory postulates that life began as lipids, simple molecules that are insoluble in water.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Markos Kay (@mrk.ism)

The artist’s digital re-imagination is a captivating experience full of organic shapes and colors, which all move like the insides of a complex lava lamp.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Markos Kay (@mrk.ism)

Markos Kay: Website | Instagram | Behance
h/t: [Colossal, Moss and Fog]

Related Articles:

AI Portraits Reveal How Young Celebrities Might Look as They Get Older

Gorgeous Coffee Table Book Celebrates Over 500 Years of Science Illustration

Cinematic Animation Visualizes One Artist’s Experience Living With Anxiety

Artist Turns an Ancient Japanese Battle Painting Into an Energetic Animation

Madyson DeJausserand

Madyson DeJausserand is a Video Editor at My Modern Met Academy and a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is also an award-winning filmmaker who graduated from Oakland University with a BA in Cinema Studies with a specialization in Filmmaking. Her passions for filmmaking and art bleed into her everyday life and she devotes her time to developing her voice as a filmmaker, writer, artist, and editor.
Read all posts from Madyson DeJausserand
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Five Artworks by Yayoi Kusama Sell at Sotheby’s Auction for Nearly $23 Million
Study Suggests That Plants Cry When They’re Stressed
Artist Constructs Portraits of Famous Faces by Stacking Thousands of Books
Make Mixed-Media Masterpieces With These Drawing and Painting Supplies
Immersive Tim Burton Exhibition Is a “Labyrinth” Into His Creative Genius
Video Shows the Moment Before Lightning Strikes and How Lightning Rods Work to Protect Us

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

5 Best-Selling Online Art Classes to Help You Learn to Draw and Paint
World’s Deepest Fish Caught on Camera for the First Time at 27,000 Feet Deep
World’s Oldest Preserved Brain Found in a 319 Million-Year-Old Fish Fossil
Genius Teens Discover New Proofs for the Pythagorean Theorem
Video of a Strawberry Under a Microscope Will Make Sure You Never Forget to Wash the Fruit Ever Again
Yayoi Kusama’s Dreamy Polka-Dot Exhibition Opens in Miami

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.