Entrancing CGI Animation Visualizes the “Lipid Theory” of How Life Began

London-based CGI artist Markos Kay focuses his work on complex scientific theories and visualizations. In his latest animation titled aBioGenesis, he explores how life originated on Earth. The results are incredibly mesmerizing.

Kay explains that the “primordial soup” theory is one of the main ideas of how life was first created on our planet. He says it “…suggests that life began in a hot, swirling soup of chemicals and energy.” Kay’s animation focuses on another theory, the “lipid world” theory. This theory postulates that life began as lipids, simple molecules that are insoluble in water. These molecules are said to have formed protective bilayers in the oceans, which Kay concludes, “would have acted like tiny bubbles or bags, enclosing and protecting the chemical reactions that would eventually give rise to life.”

The artist’s digital re-imagination is a captivating experience full of organic shapes and colors, which all move like the insides of a complex lava lamp. Stills from the video are available as wallpapers on Behance. But for now, scroll below to watch this incredible video and see the mesmerizing stills.

The artist’s digital re-imagination is a captivating experience full of organic shapes and colors, which all move like the insides of a complex lava lamp.

