Talented Welder Makes Working Aircraft Carrier Replica for His Children

By Sarah Currier on July 13, 2024

Welder Ren Bailin lives in Shandong Province, China, and is known for his highly realistic miniature replicas of Chinese aircraft carriers. The former elevator welder quit his job in 2012 to create handmade models full-time. Bailin's work reflects his previous occupation, as his creations showcase the skill and attention to detail required to make these detailed models. His videos routinely go viral on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, and he has gained almost a million followers on his account thanks to his metalwork.

As impressive as his replicas are, with their sleek stainless steel exterior and scaled-down features, that isn't the coolest thing about them. Bailin's replicas are also fully functional. One of his miniature aircraft carriers includes a lifting platform that can rise and fall in order to elevate a plane before it takes off. Regarding planes, the models often feature an entire fleet of flyable helicopters and fighter jets that can be controlled remotely with a handset. They can also shoot off missiles in the form of small firecrackers, making for a truly dazzling display of sound and color. His models work on both land and water, truly making them one of a kind.

While some dads may try to keep their kids away from their painstaking creations, Bailin's videos often feature his children playing with his replicas once they are finished. He believes that their interest is a great way for them to learn about naval ships and weaponry, and his children seem to have a special affinity for flying miniature aircraft, with one boy even saluting a jet as it “takes off” from the carrier.

To keep up with Bailin's creations, follow him on his Douyin. You can learn more about Bailin's work by watching the video below.

Ren Bailin is a welder who makes highly realistic miniature replicas of Chinese aircraft carriers.

Ren Bailin: Douyin
h/t: [Reddit]

Sarah Currier

Read all posts from Sarah Currier
