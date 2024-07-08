Home / Inspiring

Proud Dad Learns Daughter Got Accepted to Her Dream School and Received Huge Scholarship

By Sarah Currier on July 8, 2024
Over the past several years, videos of parents reacting to their children getting into their dream colleges have become incredibly popular. It's not difficult to see why—these feel-good clips are free serotonin to anyone who watches them, as parents come together to rejoice their child's accomplishments. But as the cost of college continues to rise, many parents may worry about how they will be able to pay for their children's education, no matter how proud they may be. Luckily, one loving dad got two great pieces of news at once. In addition to his daughter getting into her dream school, he learned that she also earned an $80,000 scholarship.

Few parents are lucky enough to have the cost of college covered for them as part of their child's admission package, but this fortunate father, who has gone viral for a video capturing his reaction, can let out a sigh of relief. The heartwarming video takes place at a restaurant, with the camera focused on the dad as he unknowingly reads a college admission letter to himself. As he reads, he visibly lights up with joy as soon as he realizes she has been accepted to dream school. But viewers pointed out that you can see the moment he notices the $80,000 scholarship, as his eyes temporarily bug out of his head as he stares, unblinking, at the number.

For a moment, he's speechless, before he softly swears and claps a hand over his mouth. For the next few seconds, he sits in silence as he is moved to tears. The doting dad is clearly trying to hold back his emotions, but he simply can't keep it in any longer. He happily reaches for his daughter, embracing her, and kissing her on the forehead.

The video is extremely sweet, as the daughter's excitement and the dad's pride and relief can be felt through the screen. It's as if a weight has been lifted off their shoulders, and judging by his obvious love for his daughter, it is well deserved.

