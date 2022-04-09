Home / Art / Sculpture

Hypnotic Kinetic Sculpture Made of Traffic Mirrors Is a Reflection on Privacy

By Jessica Stewart on April 9, 2022

SpY Kinetic Sculpture

Spanish street artist SpY has created his first kinetic sculpture using 20 traffic mirrors. Reflection is a mesmerizing sculpture that, with every motion, asks the viewer to think about their own relationship with reflection and the environment. Known for his work dealing with contemporary cultural and political issues, the sculpture is a new evolution in SpY's social commentary.

By using these convex mirrors—a fixture of the everyday urban landscape—SpY gives viewers a way to watch themselves. Yet, due to their shape, these mirrors will distort the reality that they see. As the installation will inevitably be documented on mobile phones, it also brings forth issues of privacy. When pedestrians walk by, their faces become reflected in the sculpture and perhaps immortalized for anyone to see.

At the same time, Reflection is a hypnotic sculpture that follows a rich tradition of kinetic art throughout history. Soft and flowing in its movements, it draws the viewer in and lulls them into a sense of calm. The work is part of SpY's ongoing artistic evolution. As he continues to push himself, his installations and sculptures also challenge the public to question their own thoughts about privacy, identity, and security.

Reflection, which was created for the ARCO Art Fair, is currently on view in Madrid in the windows of the El Corte Inglés department store.

Reflection is a new kinetic sculpture by Spanish street artist SpY.

It's made from 20 convex traffic mirrors.

Moving Sculpture by SpYSpY Kinetic Sculpture

Through its slow, hypnotic movement it asks viewers to think about reality and distortion.

Moving Sculpture by SpYSpY Kinetic Sculpture

It also touches on themes of the vigilance we are surrounded by and how we deal with privacy.

SpY Kinetic SculptureMoving Sculpture by SpY

The moving sculpture is located in the windows of Madrid's El Corte Inglés department store.

Moving Sculpture by SpYSpY Kinetic Sculpture

SpY: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by SpY.

Related Articles:

Glowing Moon Installation by SpY Lights Up the Night Sky

Human-Sized Kinetic Sculpture Dances in the Wind With Hypnotic Grace

Hypnotizing Kinetic Sculpture Tells Time Through Its Mesmerizing Movement

Artist Transforms Ordinary Rooms into Hypnotic Optical Illusions with Repeating Lines

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Intricate Ceramic Sculptures Mimic the Shapes and Forms of Aquatic Life
Artist Manipulates Reality in Mind-Bending Surrealist Sculptures
Innovative Artist “Draws” With Glass on Top of Her Delicate Sculptures
Giant Troll Sculptures Made of Recycled Wood Greet Visitors in the Great Outdoors
Past and Present Clash in Striking Marble Sculptures That Appear to “Malfunction”
Retired Baseball Player Is Now an Artist Creating Resin and Wood Animal Sculptures

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Sculptor Lorenzo Quinn on Sending a Positive Message Through Art [Podcast]
Artist Uses a Chainsaw to Craft Pawsitively Wonderful Sculptures of Beloved Dogs
Human Figures Formed by Bicycle Chain Contemplate Our Relationship Within the World
Incredible Sculpture in Beijing Says “Hello” in 101 Different Languages
Sculptor Shares His Deep Love of the Ocean by Recreating It in Glass and Concrete
Artist Shrinks Iconic Television Sets Into Perfectly Crafted Miniature Scenes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.