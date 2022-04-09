Hypnotic Kinetic Sculpture Made of Traffic Mirrors Is a Reflection on Privacy

Spanish street artist SpY has created his first kinetic sculpture using 20 traffic mirrors. Reflection is a mesmerizing sculpture that, with every motion, asks the viewer to think about their own relationship with reflection and the environment. Known for his work dealing with contemporary cultural and political issues, the sculpture is a new evolution in SpY's social commentary.

By using these convex mirrors—a fixture of the everyday urban landscape—SpY gives viewers a way to watch themselves. Yet, due to their shape, these mirrors will distort the reality that they see. As the installation will inevitably be documented on mobile phones, it also brings forth issues of privacy. When pedestrians walk by, their faces become reflected in the sculpture and perhaps immortalized for anyone to see.

At the same time, Reflection is a hypnotic sculpture that follows a rich tradition of kinetic art throughout history. Soft and flowing in its movements, it draws the viewer in and lulls them into a sense of calm. The work is part of SpY's ongoing artistic evolution. As he continues to push himself, his installations and sculptures also challenge the public to question their own thoughts about privacy, identity, and security.

Reflection, which was created for the ARCO Art Fair, is currently on view in Madrid in the windows of the El Corte Inglés department store.

