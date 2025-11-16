Home / Art / Painting

Ethereal Manga-Inspired Paintings Hold Dear Our Connection to the Spirit World

By Emma Taggart on November 16, 2025
Anime-Inspired Paintings by aica

“Ephemeral Sakura”

There’s something deeply comforting about the fantastical paintings of aica, a Japanese artist now based in New York City. With their whimsical, childlike characters and surreal, candy-colored landscapes, her works transport viewers into dreamlike worlds brimming with magic.

Aica draws inspiration from Japanese anime, manga, and traditional ukiyo-e. Though she has lived in New York for several years, she feels more connected to her Japanese roots than ever before. “Lately, I find myself painting scenes set in Japan—drawn to its quiet beauty and spirit. The strongest influence from Japanese culture on my art is the belief that everything has a soul,” she tells My Modern Met. “My practice reflects this distinctly Japanese sensibility—that even lifeless things carry spirit.”

In many of aica’s paintings, animal companions appear as gentle spirit guides, leading her subjects through ethereal, spiritually charged worlds. In one work, titled Moon Child, a determined figure rides through the night sky on the back of an owl–dragon–like creature. In another painting, From Our Shadows, a girl mourns the loss of her cat as tiny spirit felines drift among the stars.

“My inspiration often comes when I long to see someone I can no longer meet, or when I wish to stay immersed in precious memories that remain in my heart—moments with loved ones, my cats who have passed, and the gentle happiness found in everyday life with those who are still by my side,” aica shares. “When I paint, I revisit those feelings again and again, and I feel their presence beside me, as if they quietly return through the colors and light.”

Aica hopes that her artworks will inspire hope and connection. “Through my paintings, I express empathy for what cannot be seen but deeply felt—emotions, memories, and the presence of those we miss,” she explains. “I hope my works offer a moment of calm and awaken a gentle spark of imagination within the heart, inspiring others to begin loving someone or something around them.”

Aica’s stunning paintings are currently on view at Corey Helford Gallery in Los Angeles through November 15, 2025, as part of her solo exhibition, Where Petals Dance. Check out some of her works below.

Japanese artist aica creates whimsical paintings that transport viewers into dreamlike worlds brimming with magic.

Anime-Inspired Paintings by aica

“Moon Child”

She draws inspiration from Japanese anime, manga, and traditional ukiyo-e.

Anime-Inspired Paintings by aica

“Samurai Helmets Are for Bunnies Now”

In many of aica’s paintings, animal companions appear as gentle spirit guides, leading her subjects through ethereal, spiritually charged worlds.

Anime-Inspired Paintings by aica

“From Our Shadows”

Anime-Inspired Paintings by aica

“Still Holding the Caterpillar”

Anime-Inspired Paintings by aica

“Samurai Helmets Are for Birdies Now”

Anime-Inspired Paintings by aica

“Samurai Helmets Are for Butterflies Now”

Anime-Inspired Paintings by aica

“An Umbrella for Two”

Anime-Inspired Paintings by aica

“In the Magic of Seeing the Unseen”

Anime-Inspired Paintings by aica

“Koinobori: Carp's Ascent”

Anime-Inspired Paintings by aica

“Always With You”

Anime-Inspired Paintings by aica

“Our Secret Zen Garden”

Anime-Inspired Paintings by aica

“The Green Apple Within”

Anime-Inspired Paintings by aica

“Sun Child”

Anime-Inspired Paintings by aica

“Robot Vending Machine”

Anime-Inspired Paintings by aica

“Blooming From Tears”

Anime-Inspired Paintings by aica

“Our Tears in Nocturne”

Anime-Inspired Paintings by aica

“Her Data, Our Soul”

aica: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by aica.

