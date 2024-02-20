Home / Art

Yoko Ono Invites Visitors To Participate in Immersive Exhibit at Tate Modern

By Jessica Stewart on February 20, 2024
Add Colour by Yoko Ono at the Tate Modern

Yoko Ono, “Add Colour (Refugee Boat),” concept 1960, installed in YOKO ONO: MUSIC OF THE MIND, Tate Modern, London, 2024. (Photo: © Tate, Lucy Green)

A new exhibition at London's Tate Modern celebrates Yoko Ono's trailblazing work as a conceptual and performance artist. YOKO ONO: MUSIC OF THE MIND is the largest exhibit in the UK to examine her work by celebrating key moments in her career. Over 200 works by Ono are on display, including participatory pieces, films, installations, music, and photography.

Some of her most powerful and talked about work is included in the show, such as her 1966 Film No.4 (Bottoms). The controversial film, which features flashing images of people's behinds, was initially banned in the UK. There is also a nod to her acclaimed 1964 performance, Cut Piece, where the audience was invited to snip the clothes from her body.

Visitors are now invited to participate in several creative exercises in the exhibition. In Wish Trees for London, people are asked to share their messages of peace. For Add Colour (Refugee Boat), guests are asked to paint their hopes and beliefs inside an all-white room. This timely installation is a continuation of a series first conceived by Ono in the 1960s and recalls her dedication to political issues.

The final room is dedicated to motherhood with a two-part work, My Mommy is Beautiful. After viewing a series of photographs Ono has strategically placed in the room, visitors are invited to decorate the walls with their own thoughts about their mother or even pin up photograph. In this way, throughout the course of the exhibition, the room will become a tribute to motherhood.

Throughout the exhibition, one is reminded of Ono's forward-thinking mind and her courage to tackle important issues even when it was unpopular to do so. YOKO ONO: MUSIC OF THE MIND is on view at Tate Modern until September 1, 2024.

London's Tate Modern celebrates Yoko Ono's groundbreaking career with an exhibition of over 200 works.

Yoko Ono with Glass Hammer

Yoko Ono with Glass Hammer 1967 from HALF-A-WIND SHOW, Lisson Gallery, London, 1967. (Photo: © Clay Perry)

Cut Piece Yoko Ono

Yoko Ono, “Cut Piece,” 1964. Performed by Yoko Ono in ‘New Works by Yoko Ono’, Carnegie Recital Hall, NYC, March 21 1965. (Photo: © Minoru Niizuma)

Frame from Film No. 4 (Bottoms)

Yoko Ono, “Film No. 4 (Bottoms),” 1966. Courtesy the artist

YOKO ONO: MUSIC OF THE MIND includes films, installations, photography, and instructables from the 1950s to today.

Fly by Yoko Ono

Yoko Ono, “FLY,” 1970-71. Courtesy the artist

Apple by Yoko Ono

Yoko Ono, “Apple,” 1966 from Yoko Ono: One Woman Show, 1960-1971, MoMA, NYC, 2015. (Photo: © Thomas Griesel)

Sky TV by Yoko Ono

Yoko Ono, “Sky TV,” 1966/2014. Courtesy the artist. Installation view courtesy of Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden. (Photo: © Cathy Carver)

Yoko Ono, Music of the Mind

Yoko Ono, “Bag Piece,” 1964, installed in YOKO ONO: MUSIC OF THE MIND, Tate Modern, London, 2024. (Photo: © Tate, Reece Straw)

Participatory work, which is a large part of Yoko Ono's oeuvre, is also included in the show.

Wish Trees for London by Yoko Ono

Yoko Ono, “Wish Trees for London,” 2024 installed in YOKO ONO: MUSIC OF THE MIND Tate Modern, London. (Photo: © Tate, Reece Straw)

Yoko Ono White Chess Set at the Tate Modern

Yoko Ono, “White Chess Set,” 1966, installed in YOKO ONO: MUSIC OF THE MIND, Tate Modern, London, 2024. (Photo: © Tate, Reece Straw)

Mommy is Beautiful by Yoko Ono

Yoko Ono, “Mommy is Beautiful,” 2004, installed in YOKO ONO: MUSIC OF THE MIND, Tate Modern, London, 2024. (Photo: © Tate, Reece Straw)

Add Colour by Yoko Ono at the Tate Modern

Yoko Ono, “Add Colour (Refugee Boat),” concept 1960, installed in YOKO ONO: MUSIC OF THE MIND, Tate Modern, London, 2024. (Photo: © Tate, Lucy Green)

Shadow Piece by Yoko Ono at Tate Modern

Yoko Ono, “Shadow Piece,” installed in YOKO ONO: MUSIC OF THE MIND, Tate Modern, London, 2024. (Photo: © Tate, Lucy Green)

The exhibition will remain on view until September 1, 2024.

Yoko Ono, “Helmets (Pieces of Sky),” 2001, installed in YOKO ONO: MUSIC OF THE MIND, Tate Modern, London, 2024. (Photo: © Tate, Lucy Green)

Yoko Ono at Tate Modern

Yoko Ono, “Helmets (Pieces of Sky),” 2001, installed in YOKO ONO: MUSIC OF THE MIND, Tate Modern, London, 2024. (Photo: © Tate, Lucy Green)

Painting to Be Stepped On by Yoko Ono at Tate Modern

Yoko Ono, “Painting to be Stepped On,” 1961, installed in YOKO ONO: MUSIC OF THE MIND, Tate Modern, London, 2024. (Photo: © Tate, Reece Straw)

Half a Room by Yoko Ono at the Tate Modern

Yoko Ono, “Half-A-Room,” 1967, installed in YOKO ONO: MUSIC OF THE MIND, Tate Modern, London, 2024. (Photo: © Tate, Lucy Green)

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tate Modern.

