Yoko Ono Invites Visitors To Participate in Immersive Exhibit at Tate Modern

A new exhibition at London's Tate Modern celebrates Yoko Ono's trailblazing work as a conceptual and performance artist. YOKO ONO: MUSIC OF THE MIND is the largest exhibit in the UK to examine her work by celebrating key moments in her career. Over 200 works by Ono are on display, including participatory pieces, films, installations, music, and photography.

Some of her most powerful and talked about work is included in the show, such as her 1966 Film No.4 (Bottoms). The controversial film, which features flashing images of people's behinds, was initially banned in the UK. There is also a nod to her acclaimed 1964 performance, Cut Piece, where the audience was invited to snip the clothes from her body.

Visitors are now invited to participate in several creative exercises in the exhibition. In Wish Trees for London, people are asked to share their messages of peace. For Add Colour (Refugee Boat), guests are asked to paint their hopes and beliefs inside an all-white room. This timely installation is a continuation of a series first conceived by Ono in the 1960s and recalls her dedication to political issues.

The final room is dedicated to motherhood with a two-part work, My Mommy is Beautiful. After viewing a series of photographs Ono has strategically placed in the room, visitors are invited to decorate the walls with their own thoughts about their mother or even pin up photograph. In this way, throughout the course of the exhibition, the room will become a tribute to motherhood.

Throughout the exhibition, one is reminded of Ono's forward-thinking mind and her courage to tackle important issues even when it was unpopular to do so. YOKO ONO: MUSIC OF THE MIND is on view at Tate Modern until September 1, 2024.

