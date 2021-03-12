Cosmically Colorful Embroidery Designs Capture the Beauty of Our Solar System

The humble needle and thread isn’t just for mending clothes. They’re artistic tools that can be used to create extraordinary embroidery designs. French artist Ophélie Trichereau is one creative to adopt the textile art form as her medium. She creates space-inspired embroidery wall hangings that celebrate the colorful beauty of the cosmos.

Trichereau is totally fascinated by outer space. “There is so much we don't know about space yet, it's just endless inspiration,” she tells My Modern Met. “In my art, I really like to embroider the planets, especially the gas planets. I like to play with the visual effects of gas with my embroidery threads and create a very artistic version of our universe. Sometimes people mistake my embroidery for paintings.”

From Mercury to Neptune, Trichereau captures each unique planetary terrain in thread. In one textile rendition of Saturn, Trichereau renders the gas planet in a vibrant swirl of painterly stitches, and creates its outer ring in colorful thread. She also adds luxury three-dimensional elements, including Swarovski crystals, 24kt gold-plated beads, and glass beads to represent chunks of rock, dust, and ice.

Trichereau’s embroidery practice is not only about producing beautiful works of art. It has also helped her learn more about our solar system. “Before working on it, I didn't know that all gas planets have rings,” she reveals. “I told this fact to a lot of people. I am very happy to have the opportunity to teach small things to the people who follow my work.”

Other than planets, Trichereau also stitches astrology constellations using gold thread, beads, and sequins. And in one particularly impressive piece, the talented artist created a fully hand-embroidered solar system, featuring the Sun in the center, and everything bound to it by gravity—the nine planets, dozens of moons, and countless asteroids, and comets.

Check out Trichereau’s otherworldly embroidery designs below and follow her on Instagram to see more. If you love her work, you can buy her pieces on Etsy.

Ophélie Trichereau creates space-inspired embroidery designs that celebrate the colorful beauty of the cosmos.

Each piece is full of educational details about our solar system.

Gas planets are rendered in colorful swirls of painterly stitches.

Trichereau even adds crystals and beads to represent chunks of rock, dust, and ice.

She also stitches astrology constellations using gold thread, beads, and sequins.

Ophélie Trichereau: Etsy | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Pinterest

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ophélie Trichereau.

Related Articles:

Beautiful Embroidery Captures Stunning Star Trails With Shimmering Beads

Embroidery Artist “Paints” Expressive Landscapes Using a Needle and Thread

Embroidery Artists Are Using a Needle and Thread to “Paint” Gorgeous Stitched Art

12 Online Embroidery Classes That Make It Easy to Learn Creative Stitching of All Kinds