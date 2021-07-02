Home / Art / Drawing

Zaria Forman Print Sale Donates Proceeds to Conserve Lands at Risk

By Jessica Stewart on July 2, 2021
Charity Print Sale by Zaria Forman

Artist Zaria Forman has spent her career bringing attention to climate change issues. Specifically, her photorealistic pastel drawings of glaciers and arctic ice remind us of the beauty and fragility of these landscapes. And now, Forman and Winston Wätcher Fine Art in Seattle are joining forces with Conserve.org to help protect land, acre by acre.

Several prints on sale at the gallery will see a portion of their proceeds donated to Conserve.org. The website works to connect people with non-profits that protect land. Users are encouraged to select an acre—or more—in different areas that they are connected with. Once acreage is selected, 100% of the donation goes to the non-profit that works in that area and, best of all, Conserve.org will match each donation. The platform is a beautiful way to connect directly with the conservation process and, given Forman's focus on environmentalism, it makes for a perfect pairing.

Reaching into its archive, Winston Wätcher Fine Art is making available sumptuous artworks inspired by the glaciers of Patagonia and Greenland's Disco Bay. There is even a 2017 digital recording of Whale Bay in Antarctica available as a limited series of five. The sale is the perfect marriage of Forman's activism and art career, giving collectors the opportunity to participate with her in making a difference in our world.

For more information about the sale and to view the artwork in person, interested parties should contact Winston Wätcher Fine Art in Seattle.

Artist Zaria Forman is donating a portion of the proceeds of her print sales to Conserve.org.

Zaria Forman Art Sale Conserve.OrgZaria Forman Print for SalePastel Drawing of Disco Bay in Greenland

There's even a limited edition piece of video art for sale.

Zaria Forman: Website | Facebook | Instagram
Winston Wätcher Fine Art: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Winston Wächter Fine Art.

Related Articles:

Majestic Pastel Drawings Explore the Beauty of a Glacier in Patagonia

Photorealistic Pastel Drawings of Landscapes Affected by Climate Change

New Hyperrealistic Pastel Drawings by Zaria Forman Capture the Spirit of Antarctica

Hyperrealistic Pastel Drawings Reveal How Climate Change Is Making Arctic Ice Move

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Expressive Figurative Drawings Capture Meticulous Details of the Human Body
100+ Drawing Ideas That Will Get You Sketching Right Now
This Amazing Anime Flipbook Is So Long It Should Should Be Its Own Show
10 “How to Draw” Books That Will Help You Sketch the Animal Kingdom
Architecture Student Sketches Bird’s Eye View of Exquisite Imaginary Cities
Creative Dad Imagines Kids’ Drawings as Delightfully Bizarre Real-Life Animals

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Majestic Pastel Drawings Explore the Beauty of a Glacier in Patagonia
5 Top-Rated Drawing Books That Will Teach You How to Sketch the Human Figure
Inktober: The Worldwide Art Challenge That Has Everyone Drawing in October
Teen Creates Chalk Drawings To Take Her Little Brother on “Adventures” Across the Globe
Random Piece of Duct Tape Inspires Artist to Create Imaginative Illustrations
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Fans Are Honoring the Actor’s Unexpected Passing With Touching Artworks

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.