Zaria Forman Print Sale Donates Proceeds to Conserve Lands at Risk

Artist Zaria Forman has spent her career bringing attention to climate change issues. Specifically, her photorealistic pastel drawings of glaciers and arctic ice remind us of the beauty and fragility of these landscapes. And now, Forman and Winston Wätcher Fine Art in Seattle are joining forces with Conserve.org to help protect land, acre by acre.

Several prints on sale at the gallery will see a portion of their proceeds donated to Conserve.org. The website works to connect people with non-profits that protect land. Users are encouraged to select an acre—or more—in different areas that they are connected with. Once acreage is selected, 100% of the donation goes to the non-profit that works in that area and, best of all, Conserve.org will match each donation. The platform is a beautiful way to connect directly with the conservation process and, given Forman's focus on environmentalism, it makes for a perfect pairing.

Reaching into its archive, Winston Wätcher Fine Art is making available sumptuous artworks inspired by the glaciers of Patagonia and Greenland's Disco Bay. There is even a 2017 digital recording of Whale Bay in Antarctica available as a limited series of five. The sale is the perfect marriage of Forman's activism and art career, giving collectors the opportunity to participate with her in making a difference in our world.

For more information about the sale and to view the artwork in person, interested parties should contact Winston Wätcher Fine Art in Seattle.

Artist Zaria Forman is donating a portion of the proceeds of her print sales to Conserve.org.

There's even a limited edition piece of video art for sale.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Winston Wächter Fine Art.