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Ukraine President Zelenskyy Publishes an Open Letter to Putin Calling for End of War

By Sara Barnes on June 9, 2026
Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking into a microphone

Photo: Ale_Mi/Depositphotos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has published an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin calling for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. Zelenskyy posted the letter on his website on June 4, 2026, offering to resume peace talks between the two countries. “Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us—and you,” he said. “I am proposing a meeting.”

In the 1,800-word letter, Zelenskyy addressed a range of topics related to the conflict, which has been ongoing since early 2022. He referred to a recent event in which Ukraine’s long-range drones struck St. Petersburg during an economic conference, just days before Putin was set to deliver a speech. “As you know very well,” Zelenskyy wrote, “that distance is not the limit of our [drone] capabilities.”

The Ukrainian president also noted that Russian citizens are growing increasingly unhappy with the consequences of war. In addition to the drone strikes on their land, they are contending with fuel shortages, inflation, and Putin’s intention to mobilize and expand the conflict.

“We know that 63% of your battlefield losses are killed,” he said, “while only 37% are wounded. In the 21st century, no army can afford such a ratio. And the share of those killed will continue to grow.”

Ukraine has held out in the Russia-Ukraine war longer than anticipated. Russia has failed to capture the Donetsk region, which it thought would happen quickly, and the country is now dependent on North Korean troops and Chinese support to keep the war effort going.

“The world has not grown tired of Ukraine, as you long hoped it would. But there is growing fatigue with Russia,” Zelenskyy wrote, “even among those in the wider world who help you bypass sanctions and keep your economy afloat. You cannot fail to notice it. After 26 years in power, age is beginning to take its toll. And with time, the fatigue with you will only grow.”

Near the end of the letter, Zelenskyy proposes direct talks with Putin in a neutral country such as Switzerland or Turkey with a clear meeting date. Ukraine would offer a full ceasefire for the duration of negotiations, and the country is ready for an all-for-all exchange of prisoners of war.

Zelenskyy concludes the letter stating that if Putin doesn’t come to the table, Ukraine will continue to fight.

Since sharing the letter, Putin has refused a request for the meeting, calling it “rude.” When asked about it, Putin said, “Was it a way to create the conditions for a face-to-face meeting or a way not to set up a face-to-face meeting? I think it was the second.”

Sources: Zelensky Mixes Taunts and Peace Talks Offer in Letter to Putin; Putin says there is ‘no point’ meeting Zelensky over ending Ukraine war

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
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