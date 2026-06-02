Camera Brand DJI Commands 73% Market Share in Japan (Despite an Uncertain U.S. Fate)

The camera brand DJI is known for its drones and handheld cameras that let you capture the action as it’s happening. Synonymous with incredible shots captured by its users, DJI’s technology and reputation have translated into serious market share. According to a 2026 report from Japanese retail analyst BCN+R, DJI holds a 72.5% market share in Japan’s video camera market—up from 64.7% in 2025.

The reason for the shift is, in part, thanks to the April 2026 release of the DJI Osmo Pocket 4, a pocket gimbal camera designed for content creators. It boasts 37-megapixel photos and 4Kp240 video, making it a powerful handheld device. DJI keeps innovating on the design, teasing a dual-camera option for the Osmo Pocket 4P that would enable wide and portrait shooting.

DJI makes some of the world’s most popular products—as evident in the Japanese market—but the Chinese company is having trouble bringing its offerings into the U.S. On December 23, 2025, DJI (and other foreign drone companies) were banned from importing new products. Its older models are not affected, although the FCC could retroactively ban old imports. The company is contesting the ban.

As of writing, the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 is technically banned in the U.S. (but not illegal to own). If you’re in the U.S., you can’t buy it in a brick-and-mortar store, but it is available online through third-party retailers.

Camera brand DJI holds a 72.5% market share in Japan’s video camera market. In the U.S., the company’s fate is more uncertain as it was banned from importing new products.

DJI: Website

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