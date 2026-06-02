My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Home / News

Camera Brand DJI Commands 73% Market Share in Japan (Despite an Uncertain U.S. Fate)

By Sara Barnes on June 2, 2026

The camera brand DJI is known for its drones and handheld cameras that let you capture the action as it’s happening. Synonymous with incredible shots captured by its users, DJI’s technology and reputation have translated into serious market share. According to a 2026 report from Japanese retail analyst BCN+R, DJI holds a 72.5% market share in Japan’s video camera market—up from 64.7% in 2025.

The reason for the shift is, in part, thanks to the April 2026 release of the DJI Osmo Pocket 4, a pocket gimbal camera designed for content creators. It boasts 37-megapixel photos and 4Kp240 video, making it a powerful handheld device. DJI keeps innovating on the design, teasing a dual-camera option for the Osmo Pocket 4P that would enable wide and portrait shooting.

DJI makes some of the world’s most popular products—as evident in the Japanese market—but the Chinese company is having trouble bringing its offerings into the U.S. On December 23, 2025, DJI (and other foreign drone companies) were banned from importing new products. Its older models are not affected, although the FCC could retroactively ban old imports. The company is contesting the ban.

As of writing, the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 is technically banned in the U.S. (but not illegal to own). If you’re in the U.S., you can’t buy it in a brick-and-mortar store, but it is available online through third-party retailers.

Camera brand DJI holds a 72.5% market share in Japan’s video camera market. In the U.S., the company’s fate is more uncertain as it was banned from importing new products.

DJI: Website 

Sources: DJI Holds a Whopping 73% of the Video Camera Market; DJI ban: how the world’s biggest dronemaker is getting shoved out of the US

Related Articles:

Winners of the 2025 Drone Photo Awards Explore the Beauty of the World Above

Ice Skating Cameraman Uses Former Figure Skating Experience To Capture the Sport Like No Other

This Ergonomic Grip Turns Your Mobile Phone Into a Professional Camera

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Shoko Kawata Becomes First Japanese Mayor To Take Maternity Leave While in Office
Switzerland Is Named the Best Country in the World in 2026 Rankings
Why Swedish Schools Are Cutting Back on Digital Learning and Bringing Back Textbooks
This Photo of Lady Liberty Getting Arrested After a No Kings Protest Is One You’ll See in History Books
Tourists May Soon Have To Pay To Visit England’s Most Popular Museums
Italy Buys Rare Caravaggio Portrait for $35 Million

More on My Modern Met

Sir David Attenborough Is Turning 100 With a Celebration of His Genre-Defining Work
Educator Wins Life-Changing $1 Million Global Teacher Prize for Innovative Teaching in India
RIP Jesse Jackson: Legendary Civil Rights Leader Dies at 84
Ukraine President Zelenskyy Honors Olympian After Being Disqualified for His Helmet
RIP James Van Der Beek: ‘Dawson’s Creek’ and ‘Varsity Blues’ Star Dies at 48
Countries Across Europe Are Considering Social Media Bans for Kids Under 16 Years Old

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.