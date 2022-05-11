Heroic Bomb-Sniffing Dog Receives Medal From Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Dogs are capable of incredible feats of bravery. One courageous pup named Patron (meaning “Ammo” in Ukrainian) has become a national hero in Ukraine for assisting the State of Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) in detecting and clearing more than 200 Russian explosives left behind in war-affected areas. Recently, the Jack Russel terrier was recognized for his heroic efforts with a medal bestowed on him by President Zelenskyy himself.

Patron and his human Mykhailo Iliev—who is part of the Civil Protection Service—attended a news conference in Kyiv on May 8, where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau—who was in Ukraine for a discussion on removing trade barriers for one year—joined Zelenskyy in the presentation. “In the presence of Mr. Prime Minister, I awarded our sappers today. In particular, a small but very famous sapper—Patron. A dog who helps clean our land from the traces of the occupiers, and who also helps teach children mine safety,” Zelenskyy said. “Due to the Russian invaders, this is now one of the most urgent tasks—to teach children to recognize and avoid explosive objects.”

Dressed in his official black vest uniform, Patron appeared to be in high spirits at the event, wagging his tail enthusiastically throughout the processions. He was greeted with a round of applause from politicians and other spectators, while the medal was passed to his handler.

The young dog was trained to recognize the smell of gunpowder at the start of the war, which ultimately helps him locate mines. Clearly, he has taken his new profession in stride, as his presence is bringing comfort to civilians within the country and abroad. When Patron's not searching for explosives, he finds time to act as a therapy dog to people at hospitals. What a hero!

Patron is a heroic Jack Russell terrier helping the Ukraine State Emergency Service.

He was recently awarded a medal “For Dedicated Work in the Ukraine army” by President Zelenskyy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Патрон🇺🇦🧨 (@patron_dsns)

Patron received his recognition. Among those who save the lives of 🇺🇦 every day are four-legged heroes. The most famous among them is Patron, a bomb-sniffing dog. In the presence of @JustinTrudeau, @ZelenskyyUa presented him an award “For Dedicated Work in the #UAarmy“. pic.twitter.com/mssSTlfIKW — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 9, 2022

h/t: [NPR, Sky News]

