James Cameron's latest film, Avatar: The Way of Water, keeps on making history. As of now, it sits on the sixth position of the highest-grossing films of all time list, despite it only coming out December 16, 2022. It has also crossed the $2 billion mark in worldwide gross, with it being the sixth movie in history to achieve this milestone. This benchmark has led one the movie stars to set an astonishing record of her own. Zoe Saldaña, who plays the character Neytiri, is the the first actor to appear in four films that have made over $2 billion.

Before Avatar: The Way of Water, Saldaña was also part of the saga's first installment, Avatar (2009), which still holds the first position on the list, making it the highest-grossing movie of all time. The actor also appeared in Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018) as Gamora, a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, who join the Avengers in their fight against supervillain Thanos. Endgame and Infinity War are the second and the fifth top grossing movies of all time, respectively.

Born in Passaic, New Jersey, and raised in a Dominican and Puerto Rican family, Saldaña was already trailblazer, even before the Avatar franchise or MCU came along. She achieved her career breakthrough with other franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean and Star Trek, and had a role in the Steven Spielberg-directed film The Terminal (2004).

Chances are that Avatar: The Way of Water won't be the last film featuring Saldaña to set a box office record. After a seemingly tragic end for her character, Gamora is set to return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which opens on May 5. On top of that, she is slated to appear in further Avatar sequels.

As for Avatar: The Way of Water, Deadline expects it to leap frog Infinity War and Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the fourth top grossing movie of all time as early as next week. When that happens, three of the four top movies on the list will have been directed by James Cameron—the other one being Titanic (1997), which will be rereleased next February to celebrate its 25th anniversary and could further Cameron's dominion of the list.

