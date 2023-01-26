Home / Entertainment

Zoe Saldaña Is First Actor to Ever Star in 4 Movies That Cross $2 Billion Mark at Box Office

By Regina Sienra on January 26, 2023
Zoe Saldaña Is the First Actor to Star in 4 Movies That Have Cross the $2 Billion Mark at the Box Office

Photo: Featureflash/Depositphotos

James Cameron's latest film, Avatar: The Way of Water, keeps on making history. As of now, it sits on the sixth position of the highest-grossing films of all time list, despite it only coming out December 16, 2022. It has also crossed the $2 billion mark in worldwide gross, with it being the sixth movie in history to achieve this milestone. This benchmark has led one the movie stars to set an astonishing record of her own. Zoe Saldaña, who plays the character Neytiri, is the the first actor to appear in four films that have made over $2 billion.

Before Avatar: The Way of Water, Saldaña was also part of the saga's first installment, Avatar (2009), which still holds the first position on the list, making it the highest-grossing movie of all time. The actor also appeared in Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018) as Gamora, a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, who join the Avengers in their fight against supervillain Thanos. Endgame and Infinity War are the second and the fifth top grossing movies of all time, respectively.

Born in Passaic, New Jersey, and raised in a Dominican and Puerto Rican family, Saldaña was already trailblazer, even before the Avatar franchise or MCU came along. She achieved her career breakthrough with other franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean and Star Trek, and had a role in the Steven Spielberg-directed film The Terminal (2004).

Chances are that Avatar: The Way of Water won't be the last film featuring Saldaña to set a box office record. After a seemingly tragic end for her character, Gamora is set to return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which opens on May 5. On top of that, she is slated to appear in further Avatar sequels.

As for Avatar: The Way of Water, Deadline expects it to leap frog Infinity War and Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the fourth top grossing movie of all time as early as next week. When that happens, three of the four top movies on the list will have been directed by James Cameron—the other one being Titanic (1997), which will be rereleased next February to celebrate its 25th anniversary and could further Cameron's dominion of the list.

Zoe Saldaña has become the first actor to appear in four movies that have made more than $2 billion in the box office after Avatar: The Way of Water reached this milestone.

She starred in the first installment of Avatar, which is the highest grossing move of all time.

The other movies that have reached the $2 billion mark that Saldaña also appeared in are Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018), where she played the character of Gamora.

Zoe Saldaña: Instagram
h/t: [CNN]

Related Articles:

Marvel Movie ‘Shang-Chi’ Breaks Barriers While Shattering Box Office Records

Lucasfilm Creatively Congratulates Marvel as ‘Avengers’ Beats Its Box Office Record

New Zealand Unveils ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stamps and Coins

Illustrator Reimagines Avengers Endgame Characters as Ukiyo-e Japanese Warriors

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch Kylie Jenner’s Reaction to Model Wearing Same “Lion Head Dress” During Fashion Show
Austin Butler Remembers Lisa Marie Presley After Oscar Nomination
Brendan Fraser Opens Up About His Oscar Nomination and Reveals It Has “Changed His Life”
Michelle Yeoh Makes History and Becomes First Asian Oscar Nominee for Best Actress
Watch the Wholesome Reaction of Actor F. Murray Abraham Realizing People Are Cheering for Him
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Support of Michelle Yeoh Is an Inspiration for Female Friendships Everywhere

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Cosplayer Dresses as Wednesday Addams and Perfectly Recreates Her Iconic Dance
Brendan Fraser Tears Up During Critics’ Choice Awards Acceptance Speech for Best Actor
Michelle Yeoh Shuts Down Exit Music and Continues Her Iconic Golden Globe Speech
Jennifer Coolidge Makes Heartfelt Golden Globes Speech About the Power of Friendship
Camouflaged Cameraman Becomes a Fan Favorite at Hockey Tournament
Ke Huy Quan Delivers an Emotional Speech After Golden Globes Win

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.