Home / Entertainment / Movies

Marvel Movie ‘Shang-Chi’ Breaks Barriers While Shattering Box Office Records

By Sara Barnes on September 10, 2021

Representation in films is vital as it helps to break down stereotypes and tell different kinds of stories. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has historically had a problem with representation; for its first decade, white men (often named Chris) were at the center of its movies. Not until Black Panther was released in 2018 did a person of color take top billing. At the time, it made history as the largest-earning superhero movie in the U.S. Now, another inclusive film is shattering records. Asian-led Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings broke the all-time U.S. Labor Day box office record by earning an estimated $75.5 million in North America.

Canadian actor Simu Liu plays Shang-Chi, a character he had never heard of prior to taking on the role. In fact, the story was unfamiliar to many involved with the project, which turned out to be an advantage. The creators—including an Asian American director and screenwriter—had freedom in developing Liu’s character, who is a Chinese American hotel valet and “the world’s greatest martial artist” trying to break away from his overbearing father.

They ditched the racist tropes from the 1970s-era comics and sought to make Shang-Chi both relatable and funny (as opposed to funny things happening to him). “We were also very interested in portraying Shang-Chi as romantically viable, as an Asian man,” David Callaham, the screenwriter, explained, “and simultaneously also very cognizant of the opposite stereotype of Asian women, where they’re oversexualized or fetishized.”

While many MCU leads were already movie stars before the launch of the film, Liu had a different path to stardom. He’s known for his work on the CBC television show Kim’s Convenience and on Comedy Central’s Awkwafina is Nora From Queens. Before that, he was a stock footage model. So now that he’s finally “made it,” Liu is enjoying the perks—like posing with Sandra Oh and Michelle Yeoh at the UK Gala screening of Shang-Chi in London.

“The precise moment my soul left my body and ascended to the enlightened realm,” he wrote of the encounter on Twitter. “Angels wept. Doves chirped. John Legend and Michael Bublé duetted and their heavenly voices broke the heaven internet. It is truly an honor to know such incredible, strong, badass women.”

Currently, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is exclusively in theaters for 45 days. After that time, it will be streaming on Disney+ (at no extra cost).

h/t: [Mashable]

Related Articles:

Lucasfilm Creatively Congratulates Marvel as ‘Avengers’ Beats Its Box Office Record

LEGO Unveils Infinity Gauntlet Kit for Marvel Fans To Channel Their Inner Supervillain

Boy Proudly Wears Scar After Saving Younger Sister From Dog Attack

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Kristen Stewart Portrays Princess Diana in Much-Anticipated ‘Spencer’ Film
Yankees and White Sox MLB Players Recreated the ‘Field of Dreams’ Game
20 Documentaries About Famous Architects and Great Architecture
Chloé Zhao Makes History as First Woman of Color To Win Oscar for Best Director
Movie Lover Reveals How Filmmakers Use Color To Set the Mood of a Scene
Illuminating Film Reveals the ‘Fantastic’ Hidden World of Mushrooms and Mycelium

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

16 Must-See Films To Inspire Architects and Architecture Lovers
Studio Ghibli: Everything You Need To Know About Legendary Japanese Animation House
You Can Now Download More Than 1,000 Still Images From Studio Ghibli Films for Free
16 Gifts Movie Lovers and Film Buffs Will Love and Actually Use
Clever Movie Ad Printed on Both Sides of Paper Comes To Life When Held To Light
Graphic Designer Creates Over 1,200 Minimalist Movie Posters

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.