AI Portraits Imagine Different Actors as the Potential Next James Bond

By Margherita Cole on June 26, 2023
AI Portrait of Potential Next James Bond

Henry Cavill

Ever since Daniel Craig hung up his hat on his role as James Bond, people have asked the same question: who will be the next 007? While there is no official word on which actor will continue the world-famous franchise, it hasn't stopped people online from submitting their top choices. To help shed light on what some of these men would look like as the suave British secret agent, photographer Alper Yesiltas used AI to create cinematic portraits of each actor.

This series of images features many big-name actors who have graced films and TV alike, such as Henry Cavill (who starred as the titular roles in Superman and The Witcher) and Idris Elba (from Luther). And although the faces of these men are recognizable to us as dapper stars, Yesiltas uses AI technology to place them in settings fit for 007 himself. Seeing Cavill and Elba, dressed in crisp dark suits and standing before moody backgrounds with a sleek car parked nearby instantly gives the feeling of seeing them in a potential movie still.

Yesiltas also brings in other actors that are commonly mentioned, including Tom Hiddleston (best known for his role as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Henry Golding (who caught worldwide attention in Crazy Rich Asians), and Regé-Jean Page (famous for the Bridgerton TV series). While very different in appearance and expression, all of these actors seem to embody the traits associated with James Bond, including sophistication and charm. Just as each new revamp of the series reimagines the timeless character, these portraits offer a possible preview of what kind of secret agent these men would bring to the next films.

Scroll down to see all of the AI portraits of the possible next James Bond.

Photographer Alper Yesiltas uses AI to imagine the potential next James Bond.

AI Portrait of Potential Next James Bond

Idris Elba

He places possible candidates for the titular role in moody, spy-like settings.

AI Portrait of Potential Next James Bond

Tom Hardy

Famous British actors like Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, and Henry Cavill are all included in this series.

AI Portrait of Potential Next James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

They are dressed in formalwear just like the “real” James Bond would be in the films.

AI Portrait of Potential Next James Bond

Regé-Jean Page

Many of them are posed with sleek cars that are reminiscent of the ones we see 007 drive.

AI Portrait of Potential Next James Bond

James Norton

These portraits help people imagine what some of these actors would look like in the world-famous franchise.

AI Portrait of Potential Next James Bond

Tom Hiddleston

AI Portrait of Potential Next James Bond

Henry Golding

AI Portrait of Potential Next James Bond

Taron Egerton

AI Portrait of Potential Next James Bond

Lucien Laviscount

AI Portrait of Potential Next James Bond

Richard Madden

Alper Yesiltas: Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Alper Yesiltas.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.