Over 100 Golden Retrievers Will Honor Boston Marathon’s Official Dog, Spencer, Day Before Race

By Margherita Cole on April 11, 2023

 

The 127th Boston Marathon is less than a week away, and there is a lot to get excited about. On Sunday, April 16—the eve of the world's most famous marathon—over 100 golden retrievers will cross the finish line to honor the life of the race's official dog, Spencer. Known for holding the “Boston Strong” flag in his mouth as runners went by, the beloved dog passed away from cancer in February 2023, breaking the hearts of the Massachusetts community. The upcoming event is a way to pay tribute to his beautiful spirit.

Members of the MA Golden Meetups, which is compromised of Golden retriever owners in the area, organized a one-mile walk that will take place on the day before the official race. More than 100 Goldens and their owners will stroll down the last portion of the marathon and cross the finish line to honor Spencer's legacy.

He and his sister Penny watched the Boston Marathon since 2014, but it was not until 2018, that Spencer gained fame. He was filmed holding the “Boston Strong” flag in his mouth while it rained, winning over the hearts of people around the world. “Spencer, your spirit and determination inspired us all,” the Boston Marathon writes. “We'll miss you, and are proud to call you a friend and forever the Official Dog of the Marathon.”

You can watch the group of Goldens walk starting at 10 a.m. EDT on April 16, 2023. They will meet outside the Bostom Common and end at the finish line on Boylston Street. The 127th Boston Marathon takes place the next day Monday, April 17.

Over 100 Golden retrievers will honor the life of the Boston Marathon's official dog, Spencer, by crossing the finish line on the eve of the race on Sunday, April 16.

Spencer first came to attention in 2018 after holding the “Boston Strong” flag in the rain.

 

h/t: [Boston25News]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
