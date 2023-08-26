Home / Inspiring

101-Year-Old Woman Who Loves Her Part-Time Job Shares Her Advice for a Long Life

By Regina Sienra on August 26, 2023
Screenshots of tiktoks showing 101-year-old craft store worker Jayne Burns

Photo: Screenshot from TikTok

Making it to 100 years old is a monumental feat on its own, but being active at that age is absolutely worthy of praise and admiration. Jayne Burns, who just turned 101 years old, still has a part-time job at a craft store in Ohio, drives herself to work, and simply doesn't see herself retiring anytime soon. Not only does she seem to love keeping busy, but she credits it as one of her secrets to living a long life.

Burns first caught the internet's attention on TikTok. There, her coworker Maggie HusVar told her followers about her then 98-year-old pal. Maggie then asked Burns to share a piece of advice with her new fans, to which Burns said, “Keep moving.”

The senior woman recently celebrated her 101st birthday, and she certainly hasn't changed her mind about slowing down. Burns took the job in 1997 after her husband died, and has expressed that she enjoys what she does, so she wants to keep doing it. “I’ll work for as long as I can or as long as they’ll have me,” she told CNBC.

In celebration of her milestone birthday, Burns recently shared some more tips for longevity. “I was always active all my life doing things. So I think that has helped more than anything,” she told Today. A cancer survivor, she said she used to watch her sugar intake, but she doesn't anymore, as she loves sweets. Despite her age, she still follows a beauty routine. “I use a moisturizer and makeup. I figured I did it all my life, so I’m not going to stop now,” she says.

Overall, her top secret for a long life is to make friends and find happiness in the company of others. “It’s important to find people who are friendly and kind,” she says. “I enjoy talking to everybody I work with, and meeting the customers who are very nice, even if some of them are surprised to see me at the cutting table.”

Jayne Burns just turned 101 years old. She still has a part-time job at a craft store and doesn't see herself retiring anytime soon.

@maggiehusvarthe long awaited Jayne content !♬ original sound – Maggie

Burns first caught the internet's attention on TikTok. There, her coworker Maggie HusVar told her followers about her then 98-year-old pal.

@maggiehusvarmy boss asked Jayne some questions!!!♬ original sound – Maggie

Overall, her top secret for a long life is to make friends and find happiness in the company of others.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Maggie HusVar (@maggie.husvar)

h/t: [Today]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
