Home / Inspiring / Good News

100-Year-Old National Park Ranger Finally Retires After an Incredibly Impactful Career

By Claudicet Pena on April 13, 2022

At 100 years old, Betty Reid Soskin—aka Ranger Betty—became the oldest active park ranger for the National Park Service (NPS). Now, Ranger Betty has finally decided to retire—something that is certainly well earned! Soskin’s retirement marks the close of an influential 16-year-career with the NPS. In the early 2000s, the NPS and the city of Oakland, California, began planning for a new national park. a then-84-year-old Soskin was passionately interested in the park’s theme and played an active role alongside the NPS on a research project “to uncover untold stories of African-Americans on the Home Front during World War II.” She’s been sharing her research and her own experience as a woman of color during the Second World War with park visitors ever since.

“Being a primary source in the sharing of that history—my history—and giving shape to a new national park has been exciting and fulfilling,” Soskin admits. And her efforts have not gone unnoticed. “Betty has made a profound impact on the National Park Service and the way we carry out our mission,” says NPS Director Charles F. “Chuck” Sams. “Her efforts remind us that we must seek out and give space for all perspectives so that we can tell a more full and inclusive history of our nation.”

Soskin’s work and pioneering approach have also had a broader impact on how the NPS shares stories about racism, marginalization, and discrimination. The park ranger has received coverage from various media outlets, including a piece in The New York Times. She stepped into the spotlight during the 2013 federal government shutdown when she urged lawmakers to act so that she can return to her work. In 2015, she ws invited to participate in a tree lighting ceremony at the Obama White House. During the pandemic, she held weekly virtual talks.

Soskin spent her final day on the job at the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, California. She spoke with the public and visited with coworkers. The park plans to celebrate Soskin and wish her a happy retirement on April 16, 2022.

Betty Reid Soskin was the oldest active park ranger for the National Park Service (NPS). She recently retired at the remarkable age of 100 and closed an influential 16-year-career with NPS.

The NPS filmed a special one-hour talk with Soskin which is now viewable online.

National Park Service: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [NPR]

Related Articles:

101-Year-Old Woman Is Still Working on a Lobster Boat With No Plans To Retire

Oldest Known World War II Veteran Celebrates His 112th Birthday in New Orleans

103-Year-Old Great-Great-Grandmother Becomes Junior Ranger at Grand Canyon National Park

Claudicet Pena

Claudicet Pena is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. In 2005, she attended the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University where she studied Business and Marketing. Later in her career, she found herself teaching yoga and meditation full-time, earning the title “Best Yoga Teacher 2016” by Best Self Atlanta Magazine. Claudicet is currently based in Boston, combining her passions for art, writing, and business development. As a creative at heart, she devotes time to her own outlets of yoga, meditation, writing, drawing, and painting. Claudicet also shares her love of arts & culture with her daughter as they explore the city and travel abroad. Explore along with them on Instagram: @claudipena.
Read all posts from Claudicet Pena
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Backyard Gardener Grows Record-Breaking 1,269 Tomatoes on One Vine
Ketanji Brown Jackson Makes History as the Supreme Court’s First Black Female Justice
Charles Darwin’s Stolen Notebooks Are Mysteriously Returned to Library
U.S. Quarter Honoring NASA Astronaut Sally Ride Is Officially in Circulation Now
Quilters in Manitoba Are Making Quilts for Ukrainian Refugee Families
101-Year-Old Man Finally Receives High School Diploma After More Than 80 Years

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ukrainian Boy With Phone Number Written on Hand Travels 600 Miles To Safety in Slovakia
World’s Largest Wildlife Overpass Will Be Built Over 101 Freeway Near Los Angeles
Fragment Stolen by Famous Art Thief Over 40 Years Ago Is Finally Returned to Renaissance Tapestry
100-Year-Old Woman Celebrates Milestone Birthday With Older Sisters Who Are 102 and 104
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter is Turning One and the Irwin Family Is Celebrating in Style
Single Moms Bought a House To Live In and Raise Their Kids Together

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.