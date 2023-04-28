Home / Inspiring / Good News

100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Is Invited to Ride in a Fire Truck for His Milestone Birthday

By Margherita Cole on April 28, 2023
WWII Veteran Takes Ride in Fire Truck for 100th Birthday

A World War II veteran in North Carolina enjoyed a very special birthday. On April 25, the Winston-Salem Fire Department invited Jim Lynch for a ride in one of their fire trucks to celebrate turning 100 years old the day before. The centenarian was seen strapped into the back seat of the vehicle and chatting with firefighters in a short video clip.

Lynch moved to Winston-Salem in 1939 and has been a resident ever since. He enlisted in World War II two weeks after getting married, serving in the heavy artillery unit in the South Pacific. After returning to the States, he worked at Salem Electric until retiring in 1985.

The veteran received 80 birthday cards and a visit from the city fire department to mark his landmark birthday. “We got him up and took a picture with him. Then we asked him if he wanted to go on a ride in the fire truck since he was admiring it so much,” a Winston-Salem firefighter said. “At first he was sort of hesitant, and then he said, ‘Yep, I changed my mind. I think I'll go.' So, we helped him into the truck and took him around the block, and he said it was his first ride in a fire truck in 100 years.”

WWII Veteran received a ride in a fire truck for his 100th birthday.

h/t: [WFMY News 2]

All images via Winston-Salem FD.

