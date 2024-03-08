Home / Inspiring

102-Year-Old Woman Asks for Donations to a Local Food Pantry for Her Birthday and Her Community Delivers

By Regina Sienra on March 8, 2024

If you were to turn 102 years old, how would you celebrate? A woman from Iowa who just reached this age came up with a unique celebration. In honor of her 102nd birthday, Trudy Handleman asked for 102 canned goods to be collected and donated to a local food pantry. The response from her community was so positive that, in the end, over 400 items were given to charity.

“We’ve gotten such a wonderful response. It’s been just great,” said Handleman to KWQC. But requesting the donations wasn't the end of it. She then joined the staff of Quartet Senior Living, the nursing home she lives at, to drop off all the collected goods at Friendly House Food Pantry in Davenport in her name. “I want to be part of that final step when we actually put the things where they’ll be used,” the woman added.

On top of running a food pantry, Friendly House also serves the community by providing affordable childcare, senior and family services, shelter, food pantry access, and tax filing assistance. Since donations are always needed for their food pantry, Handleman's effort turned out to be priceless.

“We serve mostly our neighborhood but ironically we were literally just in the pantry looking to a food order and kind of see what we need to do, and in the food order, a donation came in so it was very nice,” said Friendly House’s Executive Director, Terry Hendershott. Their food pantry typically serve 65-100 families a month, and the woman's donation can help up to 30 families.

“No matter how large or how small the project, if you put your heart into it and you really care, you get so many followers, friends, and those are long away and they all want to join you,” Handleman added. Aware that people in her community may be struggling, she hopes her birthday celebration inspires others to help those in need.

“It’s more fun to give than to receive,” the woman concluded. That’s an old cliché, and that sounds a little corny, but you know it’s true. It’s true and the older you get, the more you do, the more you appreciate it yourself, as well as the people to whom you give on this food.”

 

 

 

Food donation box

Photo: AndrewTovstyzhenko/Depositphotos

Food donation box with people putting items in it

Photo: belchonock/Depositphotos

h/t: [KWQC]

Related Articles:

90-Year-Old Becomes Oldest Person to Earn Master’s Degree From University

95-Year-Old World War II Veteran Teaches History He Lived Through

92-Year-Old Woman Is the World’s Longest Working Model

108-Year-Old Woman Credits Having “Dogs, Not Kids” as Her Secret to a Long Life

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Emilia Clarke and Her Mom Awarded by Prince William for Creating Charity for Brain Injury Recovery
Watch a Group of Seniors Enjoy the Beach With the Help of Floating Chairs
Music Teacher Who Won a Grammy Says the Award Belongs to Her Students
Community Helps Raise Over $100k for Beloved Austin Taquería That Helps Feed Those in Need
Ukrainian Boxer Offers Words of Wisdom to Rival He Just Defeated
Firefighter Cuts a Hole in a Boy’s Toy Helmet So It Fits Over His Natural Hair

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Adult Grandchildren Are Surprising Their Grandparents With Impromptu Sleepovers
92-Year-Old Woman Is the World’s Longest Working Model
Burger King Employee Who Didn’t Miss Work for 27 Years Buys First Home With Crowdfunding Donations
Dutch Church Hosts a 96-Day-Long Service To Protect an Armenian Refugee Family From Being Deported
Retired Couple Sells Everything To Live on Cruise Ships Forever
Dad Pens Sweet and Supportive Note to Gay Son That Hasn’t Come Out Yet

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.