Striking Celebrity Portraits Photographed In-Person At the 2021 Academy Awards

In a year in which most moviegoers have been absent from theaters, the 93rd Academy Awards recognized the films that had made an impact despite the coronavirus pandemic. The event—which was held in person and with only a select number of virtual acceptance speeches from those that were overseas—was a low-key version of what we’d seen prior to the pandemic. But, that didn’t stop celebrities from dressing to the nines and looking fabulous in glamorous gowns and tailored suits. To celebrate the in-person gathering and the winners, nominees, and presenters, Vanity Fair and photographer Quil Lemons snapped photos of some of the esteemed attendees.

Vanity Fair is known for its annual collection of striking Oscars photos. While early 2020 included a dark and moody apartment-esque setup, the 2021 set focused on a stylish, colorful “theatrical portrait studio.” It included blue drapes, a teal carpet, and an orange wall. Depending on the person, they could choose to pose against the texture of the curtains or be illuminated by the warm-hued divider; many opted for the retro vibes of the former. Regardless of how they posed, however, each person looked absolutely fabulous and happy to be celebrating at an awards ceremony held sans Zoom.

Scroll down to see photos from the 93rd Oscars as told by Vanity Fair.

Vanity Fair and photographer Quil Lemons collaborated to capture striking photos of 2021 Oscars attendees and winners.

H.E.R.

Daniel Kaluuya

Emerald Fennell

Yuh-Jung Youn

Glenn Close

Harrison Ford

Zendaya

Carey Mulligan

Viola Davis

LaKeith Stanfield

Steven Yeun

Amanda Seyfried

Olivia Colman

Vanessa Kirby

Andra Day

Quil Lemons: Website | Instagram

Vanity Fair: Website | Instagram

