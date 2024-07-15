RIP Richard Simmons: The Fitness Guru Who Believed in a Healthy Lifestyle for Everyone Dies at 76

Richard Simmons, a workout personality that rose to stardom with his welcoming approach to fitness, has passed away. His frizzy hair, short shorts, and sparkling demeanor made him instantly recognizable throughout the decades. Simmons had just celebrated his 76th birthday the day before in his Hollywood Hills home. His passing was confirmed by his longtime publicist Tom Estey.

Upon his passing, Simmons' brother Lenny shared a statement on the fitness star's Facebook page: “I don’t want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote, and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help. So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life! He was very excited about all of the upcoming ventures he was working on. We are in shock. Please respect the family at this difficult time.”

Born Milton Teagle Richard Simmons in New Orleans, his life wasn't all about fitness from the beginning, but rather a way out of unhealthy habits. “By the time I was 8 years old, I was 200 pounds,” he told CNN in 2003. “Uniforms couldn’t fit. My father would sew inserts under my arms and in my legs.”

After trying some dangerous methods and diets to lose weight, he went back to the basics, looking up elementary school books on the six food groups and exercise. “Slowly but surely, I went (down) the right path,” he said. This inspired his life's work—making exercise appealing and welcoming to people of all shapes and sizes.

With time, this turned him into a TV staple, appearing on late night shows, including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Late Night with David Letterman. The introduction of the VCR made his workouts even more accessible to a wider market, birthing an empire that also included classes, books, products, and infomercials. In 1974, he opened his own studio in Beverly Hills, which became known as SLIMMONS, which featured one of the first salad bars in the area.

Simmons was so devoted to his mission that he would also call and email those who needed inspiration during their fitness journey. “I call anywhere from 50 to 80 people a day. I do about 200 e-mails a day…I don’t offer false hope for anybody,” he said in 2003. “I tell them that it’s going to take some time. They’re going to have to love themselves. They’re going to have to be patient.”

Despite being an outgoing celebrity for most of his life, he became reclusive in his 60s, only occasionally sharing personal updates on his social media pages. In March, fearful about his time coming, he called for his followers to enjoy life to the fullest every single day. “Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy.” Still, he celebrated his birthday at peace.

“I feel good! I am grateful that I’m here, that I am alive for another day,” Simmons told People only a few days ago. “I’ll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people.”

Legendary fitness instructor Richard Simmons has passed away at age 76.

The beloved health advocate entertained audiences for decades with his TV appearances.

Ultimately, his legacy as a champion for healthy habits with a zest for life will live on through the people whose lives he's touched.

