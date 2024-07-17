RIP Shannen Doherty: ‘Charmed’ and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Dies at 53

On Saturday, July 13, 2024, beloved actor Shannen Doherty passed away at the age of 53 after a courageous battle with cancer. Doherty was widely recognized for her iconic roles as Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210, and Prue Halliwell on Charmed.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie,” announced Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane. “The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Doherty was initially diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 2015 and experienced remission in 2017. Unfortunately, the cancer returned in 2019. In 2020, Doherty publicly revealed her diagnosis of metastatic stage 4 cancer. In June 2023, she disclosed that the cancer had spread to her brain and that she had undergone surgery.

Despite her ongoing health battles, Doherty remained positive and resilient until her passing. “People just assume that it means you can’t walk, you can’t eat, you can’t work. They put you out to pasture at a very early age —‘You’re done, you’re retired,’ and we’re not,” she said, adding, “We’re vibrant, and we have such a different outlook on life. We are people who want to work and embrace life and keep moving forward.”

Doherty used her voice, social media platforms, and podcast to openly share her experiences with cancer. She raised funds and awareness for cancer research, offering support and inspiration to others facing terminal cancer by helping them find hope and positivity. “When you ask yourself, ‘Why me? Why did I get cancer? Why did my cancer come back? Why am I stage 4?' that leads you to look for the bigger purpose in life,” Doherty shared.

The talented and prolific artist didn’t let her declining health get in the way of her career. In 2019, Doherty joined the TV reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210, playing an adult version of Brenda Walsh, the character that made her famous in the '90s.

In addition to staying active professionally, Doherty enjoyed a vibrant and loving social life up until the end of her life. Her oncologist and good friend Dr. Lawrence D. Piro spoke about Doherty’s final moments. “In the last few hours, she was in a place where she was very comfortable and sleeping and transitioning, and she was surrounded by some of her very close friends,” he said. “The room was surrounded by a select group of friends that were giving her a lot of care and support. It was somber and sad, but beautiful and loving. The hardest thing about this was that she wasn't ready to leave because she loved life.”

On Saturday, July 13, 2024, the beloved actress Shannen Doherty passed away at the age of 53 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Despite her health battles, Doherty remained positive and resilient, inspiring others with terminal cancer to find hope.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

She talked candidly about her years-long battle with cancer in her Let's Be Clear podcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LetsBeClearPod (@letsbeclearpod)

Shannen Doherty: Instagram | Podcast

h/t: [People]

Related Articles :

RIP Matthew Perry: ‘Friends’ Star Dies at 54 and Leaves Behind an Inspiring Legacy

RIP Richard Simmons: The Fitness Guru Who Believed in a Healthy Lifestyle for Everyone Dies at 76

RIP Dr. Ruth: Acclaimed Sex Therapist Dies at 96

How Well Do You Know the 90s? Test Your Knowledge [Quiz]