Home / Entertainment

RIP Shannen Doherty: ‘Charmed’ and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Dies at 53

By Emma Taggart on July 17, 2024
Shannen Doherty Dies at 53

Photo: s_bukley/Depositphotos

On Saturday, July 13, 2024, beloved actor Shannen Doherty passed away at the age of 53 after a courageous battle with cancer. Doherty was widely recognized for her iconic roles as Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210, and Prue Halliwell on Charmed.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie,” announced Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane. “The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Doherty was initially diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 2015 and experienced remission in 2017. Unfortunately, the cancer returned in 2019. In 2020, Doherty publicly revealed her diagnosis of metastatic stage 4 cancer. In June 2023, she disclosed that the cancer had spread to her brain and that she had undergone surgery.

Despite her ongoing health battles, Doherty remained positive and resilient until her passing. “People just assume that it means you can’t walk, you can’t eat, you can’t work. They put you out to pasture at a very early age —‘You’re done, you’re retired,’ and we’re not,” she said, adding, “We’re vibrant, and we have such a different outlook on life. We are people who want to work and embrace life and keep moving forward.”

Doherty used her voice, social media platforms, and podcast to openly share her experiences with cancer. She raised funds and awareness for cancer research, offering support and inspiration to others facing terminal cancer by helping them find hope and positivity. “When you ask yourself, ‘Why me? Why did I get cancer? Why did my cancer come back? Why am I stage 4?' that leads you to look for the bigger purpose in life,” Doherty shared.

The talented and prolific artist didn’t let her declining health get in the way of her career. In 2019, Doherty joined the TV reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210, playing an adult version of Brenda Walsh, the character that made her famous in the '90s.

In addition to staying active professionally, Doherty enjoyed a vibrant and loving social life up until the end of her life. Her oncologist and good friend Dr. Lawrence D. Piro spoke about Doherty’s final moments. “In the last few hours, she was in a place where she was very comfortable and sleeping and transitioning, and she was surrounded by some of her very close friends,” he said. “The room was surrounded by a select group of friends that were giving her a lot of care and support. It was somber and sad, but beautiful and loving. The hardest thing about this was that she wasn't ready to leave because she loved life.”

On Saturday, July 13, 2024, the beloved actress Shannen Doherty passed away at the age of 53 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Shannen Doherty Dies at 53

Photo: Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos

Despite her health battles, Doherty remained positive and resilient, inspiring others with terminal cancer to find hope.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

She talked candidly about her years-long battle with cancer in her Let's Be Clear podcast.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LetsBeClearPod (@letsbeclearpod)

Shannen Doherty: Instagram | Podcast
h/t: [People]

Related Articles:

RIP Matthew Perry: ‘Friends’ Star Dies at 54 and Leaves Behind an Inspiring Legacy

RIP Richard Simmons: The Fitness Guru Who Believed in a Healthy Lifestyle for Everyone Dies at 76

RIP Dr. Ruth: Acclaimed Sex Therapist Dies at 96

How Well Do You Know the 90s? Test Your Knowledge [Quiz]

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

RIP Richard Simmons: The Fitness Guru Who Believed in a Healthy Lifestyle for Everyone Dies at 76
Oprah Celebrates Former Student From Her South Africa Academy Earning Her Doctorate
Milo Ventimiglia Attends Graduation of His “TV Son” Niles Finch From ‘This Is Us’
11 Celebrities Who Are Also Incredible Photographers
Timeless Fashion in Bloom: The Most Beautiful Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Looks
Emma Stone Says It “Would Be So Nice” to Be Called by Her Real Name

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

’Lord of the Rings‘ Is Being Turned Into an Opera
Artistic Playing Cards Celebrate the Fantasy Worlds of ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’
Spice Girls Reunite—and Sing—at Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party
Michael J. Fox Says He Is Open to Acting Again for the Right Role
Iconic Movie Villains Teamed up for a High-Fashion Prada Runway Show That Looked Wickedly Good
Macaulay Culkin Acts Like Resort Staff for Brenda Song’s Birthday Vacation After Picking up a Souvenir Hotel Shirt

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.