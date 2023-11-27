Kangaroo Strumming an Air Guitar Wins Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

A kangaroo rocking out on its air guitar took home the top prize at the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. Jason Moore‘s hilarious picture beat out 5,300 funny animal photos in what was a fierce competition. Now, Moore will get to experience a once-in-a-lifetime safari in Kenya's Masai Mara for his efforts.

Moore took the image after spending time photographing waterfowl in Perth. While on his way home, he stopped by a field where he knew kangaroos often congregate. As luck would have it, he saw a number of them sunning and feeding themselves, and he stopped to take some photographs, including this extra special one.

“Not many people know that kangaroos are normally fairly docile and even a bit boring most of the time if I’m honest,” he shares. “However, when I saw this roo striking the air guitar pose, it immediately brought a smile to my face, and I knew that I had captured something really special.”

Moore's photo stood out for its “happy vibe and feel-good factor,” according to the judges. But that wasn't the only memorable photo. Jacek Stankiewicz's adorable photo of two goldfinches in a “dispute,” topped the youth competition and won the People's Choice Award—a first in the competition's history.

“One of the greatest pleasures we experience in this competition is seeing the incredible standard of photography, combined with humor, which consistently increases each year,” shared competition co-founder Tom Sullam. “This year’s People’s Choice Award winner is like the cherry on the cake. To have a junior entrant win this major prize is extremely rewarding for us. We want more juniors to enter, we want to take our conservation message and our love of photography to the younger generation, and this result proves that young photographers have as much chance of winning as anybody else.”

See more prize-winning animal photography, as well as the contest's 10 highly commended images below, and revel in the joy they bring to your day.

These funny animal photos won the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

This year's photo contest has 5300 incredible entries from 1842 photographers in 85 countries.

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.