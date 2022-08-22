Home / Photography / Photo Contest

These Early Entries From the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Are a Hoot

By Jessica Stewart on August 22, 2022
Lion Cub with Sleeping Mother Lion

“Mom, I'm hungry” by Yaron Schmid
Location of shot: Serengeti, Tanzania
It was such a treat watching a pride of lions on top of one of the rocks in the Serengeti. The cubs were very playful and just wanted to play with the mothers' tails but all the mothers wanted to do was sleep. Here is one of the cubs as it's trying to wake up his sleeping mom.

There's only a short time left to enter the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, but if these early entries are any indication, the competition is already heating up. Professional and amateur photographers have until September 1, 2022 to enter their humorous images of wildlife around the world into the annual contest. Whether it's an image of baby animals being silly or an adult making funny faces, these goofy photos show a lighter side of nature.

The preview images show a wide range of entries from the contest's six categories, which include Land, Air, Underwater, and Portfolio. There is also a youth category to spotlight talented photographers under 18 years of age. Prizes include a once-in-a-lifetime safari in the Maasai Mara in Kenya, and, of course, the title of 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

These photographs, which make us laugh, only help build an even stronger connection with world wildlife. This was the initial purpose of the contest, which was started in 2015. And, to build on this connection, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards pairs with a conservation charity to ensure that the wildlife photographed continues to thrive. This year, the competition is supporting the Whitley Fund For Nature by donating 10% of its total net revenue to the charity.

Once the submission period is closed, all of the entries will be judged by an expert panel that includes respected wildlife photographers like Will Burrard-Lucas, among others. While we'll need to wait until October to learn who the finalists of the contest are, these initial entries are sure to bring a smile to your face.

Check out the early entries of the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

Young Southern elephant seals

“Uncomfortable pillow” by Andrew Peacock
Location of shot: Snow Island, South Shetland Islands, Antarctica
These elephant seal weaners were practicing their jousting skills for many minutes before they collapsed in exhaustion. One looks to be resting far more comfortably than the other!

Two Coyote Pups Playing

“It's only funny until..” by
Deena Sveinsson
Location of shot: Estes Park, Colorado, USA
The coyote pups were becoming independent and spending more and more time away from their mother. The pups would romp and play as little ones do in the mornings before they laid back down to slumber. They would run and tumble, chase one another and mock fight. These two siblings were playing when one of them smacked the other in the eye! Yikes!

Winking Owlet in India

“I'm Kidding” by
Sameer Walunj
Location of shot: Pune, India
While taking a hike on a nearby hill I saw this playful owlet. I sat down observing his actions.It became soo comfortable with me it started winking and yawning.

A duckling waddling across a turtle covered log at the Juanita wetlands

“Excuse Me, Pardon Me” by Ryan Sims
Location of shot: Juanita Bay Park, Lake Washington, Kirkland, WA, USA
A duckling waddling across a turtle covered log at the Juanita wetlands, the duckling fell off after a few turtle crossings, it was cute.

Close Up Portrait of Kaiju Snail

“Kaiju” by PF Loke
Location of shot: Thomson Nature Park, Singapore
A snail was moving slowing along a nature reserved foot path. It was startled by me and popped up to check what was going on. On close-up view, it was like a Kaiju, a giant monster that features in Japanese film.

The contest is open to amateur and professional wildlife photographers.

Giraffe Scratching Head on a Tree in Zambia

“That's the Spot” by Shelly Perkins
Location of shot: South luangwa National Park, Zambia
A giraffe scratches a hard to reach itch in South Laungwa National Park, Zambia

Young Western Grey kangaroos were having a play

“Itchy Roo” by Lea Scaddan
Location of shot: Perth, Australia
“Down to the right a bit. Yes that’s it. Ooh that’s better!”. The young Western Grey kangaroos were having a play and it looked like one was scratching the other to relieve an itch.

Momma bear yelling at cub

“Bad cub” by Tony Dodge
Location of shot: British Columbia, Canada
Momma bear yelling at cub who looks guilty.

Gazelle in Tanzania with Grass in its Horns

“What are you looking at?” by Lincol Lin
Location of shot: Tanzania
While on a safari in Tanzania, we came across this gazelle that somehow got this “crown” stuck on it. The gazelle seemed to wear it proudly, while the other gazelles looked on.

The goal is to show the lighter side of the natural world.

Cow Moose Eating

“Laughing moose” by Kerry Singleton
Location of shot: Wyoming, USA
This cow moose was eating and she looked up at me as though she found it funny!

Grey Squirrel Napping in a Tree

“Post Lunch Nap” by Stuart Malcolm
Location of shot: Neenah, Wisconsin, USA
A chubby winter Grey squirrel has a nap leaning against a convenient tree branch.

Mallard Landing on the Water

“Duck Coming In Hot!” by Gary Readore
Location of shot: Northshore Park, Woodlands, Texas
I was at Northshore Park in the Woodlands, Texas taking pictures of birds and saw this Mallard Duck coming in for a landing. I took this photo and was surprised to see his mouth agape and in this comical flying position!

Jumping spider doing a little dance.

“Spider tango” by Tiffany Heymans
Location of shot: Belgium
Jumping spider doing a little dance.

Three Eurasian Otter in Water

“The Three Amigos” by William Parkinson
Location of shot: Isle of Mull
A trio of Eurasian Otters mostly underwater….

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

