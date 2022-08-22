There's only a short time left to enter the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, but if these early entries are any indication, the competition is already heating up. Professional and amateur photographers have until September 1, 2022 to enter their humorous images of wildlife around the world into the annual contest. Whether it's an image of baby animals being silly or an adult making funny faces, these goofy photos show a lighter side of nature.

The preview images show a wide range of entries from the contest's six categories, which include Land, Air, Underwater, and Portfolio. There is also a youth category to spotlight talented photographers under 18 years of age. Prizes include a once-in-a-lifetime safari in the Maasai Mara in Kenya, and, of course, the title of 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

These photographs, which make us laugh, only help build an even stronger connection with world wildlife. This was the initial purpose of the contest, which was started in 2015. And, to build on this connection, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards pairs with a conservation charity to ensure that the wildlife photographed continues to thrive. This year, the competition is supporting the Whitley Fund For Nature by donating 10% of its total net revenue to the charity.

Once the submission period is closed, all of the entries will be judged by an expert panel that includes respected wildlife photographers like Will Burrard-Lucas, among others. While we'll need to wait until October to learn who the finalists of the contest are, these initial entries are sure to bring a smile to your face.

Check out the early entries of the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

The contest is open to amateur and professional wildlife photographers.

The goal is to show the lighter side of the natural world.

