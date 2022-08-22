“Mom, I'm hungry” by Yaron Schmid Location of shot: Serengeti, Tanzania It was such a treat watching a pride of lions on top of one of the rocks in the Serengeti. The cubs were very playful and just wanted to play with the mothers' tails but all the mothers wanted to do was sleep. Here is one of the cubs as it's trying to wake up his sleeping mom.
There's only a short time left to enter the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, but if these early entries are any indication, the competition is already heating up. Professional and amateur photographers have until September 1, 2022 to enter their humorous images of wildlife around the world into the annual contest. Whether it's an image of baby animals being silly or an adult making funny faces, these goofy photos show a lighter side of nature.
The preview images show a wide range of entries from the contest's six categories, which include Land, Air, Underwater, and Portfolio. There is also a youth category to spotlight talented photographers under 18 years of age. Prizes include a once-in-a-lifetime safari in the Maasai Mara in Kenya, and, of course, the title of 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year.
These photographs, which make us laugh, only help build an even stronger connection with world wildlife. This was the initial purpose of the contest, which was started in 2015. And, to build on this connection, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards pairs with a conservation charity to ensure that the wildlife photographed continues to thrive. This year, the competition is supporting the Whitley Fund For Nature by donating 10% of its total net revenue to the charity.
Once the submission period is closed, all of the entries will be judged by an expert panel that includes respected wildlife photographers like Will Burrard-Lucas, among others. While we'll need to wait until October to learn who the finalists of the contest are, these initial entries are sure to bring a smile to your face.
Check out the early entries of the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
“Uncomfortable pillow” by Andrew Peacock Location of shot: Snow Island, South Shetland Islands, Antarctica These elephant seal weaners were practicing their jousting skills for many minutes before they collapsed in exhaustion. One looks to be resting far more comfortably than the other!
“It's only funny until..” by Deena Sveinsson Location of shot: Estes Park, Colorado, USA The coyote pups were becoming independent and spending more and more time away from their mother. The pups would romp and play as little ones do in the mornings before they laid back down to slumber. They would run and tumble, chase one another and mock fight. These two siblings were playing when one of them smacked the other in the eye! Yikes!
“I'm Kidding” by Sameer Walunj Location of shot: Pune, India While taking a hike on a nearby hill I saw this playful owlet. I sat down observing his actions.It became soo comfortable with me it started winking and yawning.
“Excuse Me, Pardon Me” by Ryan Sims Location of shot: Juanita Bay Park, Lake Washington, Kirkland, WA, USA A duckling waddling across a turtle covered log at the Juanita wetlands, the duckling fell off after a few turtle crossings, it was cute.
“Kaiju” by PF Loke Location of shot: Thomson Nature Park, Singapore A snail was moving slowing along a nature reserved foot path. It was startled by me and popped up to check what was going on. On close-up view, it was like a Kaiju, a giant monster that features in Japanese film.
The contest is open to amateur and professional wildlife photographers.
“That's the Spot” by Shelly Perkins Location of shot: South luangwa National Park, Zambia A giraffe scratches a hard to reach itch in South Laungwa National Park, Zambia
“Itchy Roo” by Lea Scaddan Location of shot: Perth, Australia “Down to the right a bit. Yes that’s it. Ooh that’s better!”. The young Western Grey kangaroos were having a play and it looked like one was scratching the other to relieve an itch.
“Bad cub” by Tony Dodge Location of shot: British Columbia, Canada Momma bear yelling at cub who looks guilty.
“What are you looking at?” by Lincol Lin Location of shot: Tanzania While on a safari in Tanzania, we came across this gazelle that somehow got this “crown” stuck on it. The gazelle seemed to wear it proudly, while the other gazelles looked on.
The goal is to show the lighter side of the natural world.
“Laughing moose” by Kerry Singleton Location of shot: Wyoming, USA This cow moose was eating and she looked up at me as though she found it funny!
“Post Lunch Nap” by Stuart Malcolm Location of shot: Neenah, Wisconsin, USA A chubby winter Grey squirrel has a nap leaning against a convenient tree branch.
“Duck Coming In Hot!” by Gary Readore Location of shot: Northshore Park, Woodlands, Texas I was at Northshore Park in the Woodlands, Texas taking pictures of birds and saw this Mallard Duck coming in for a landing. I took this photo and was surprised to see his mouth agape and in this comical flying position!
“Spider tango” by Tiffany Heymans Location of shot: Belgium Jumping spider doing a little dance.
“The Three Amigos” by William Parkinson Location of shot: Isle of Mull A trio of Eurasian Otters mostly underwater….