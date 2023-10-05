Funny Finalists of the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has announced their 2023 finalists, giving us our feel-good fix for the day. This year's shortlist includes 41 standalone photos, three portfolios, and three videos that show off the silly side of wildlife. In addition, the People's Choice Award is now open for voting, which allows the public to have their say in who has the funniest animal photo this year.

From an overly expressive lemur to a kangaroo playing air guitar, this year's finalists have captured animals in all types of funny situations. Some of the photos, like a dragonfly perched on a happy turtle's nose, are simply adorable. Others, like a gray fox lounging with a piece of wood in its mouth, pose in ways that make their actions seem almost human. And some, like a batfish swimming in front of a diver, rely on the quick timing of the photographer to create a funny scene.

But no matter how the images were captured, they all share a common denominator—they make us laugh. And the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been using laughter to shine a light on wildlife conservation for the past eight years. In fact, each year the organizers select a sustainable conservation organization to support. This year, they're working with Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN), a UK charity that supports conservation leaders working in their home countries across the Global South.

While we wait for the winners to be announced on November 23, we looked through the shortlist and select some of our favorites to enjoy. Scroll down to see them, and don't forget to vote for the People's Choice Award. Everyone who votes will also be entered in a draw for a chance to win a £500 (a little over US$600) cash prize.

Check out some of our favorite finalists from the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

All of the photos are also eligible for the People's Choice Award, which is now open to the public for voting.

The winners of the photo contest will be announced on November 23, 2023.

