Spectacular Sculptural Facial Hair From the 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships

Growing and maintaining a beard and mustache is an art that some take very seriously. So seriously, in fact, that there is an annual competition that celebrates epic facial hair. The 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Championships has announced the winners of its November 12 competition in Casper, Wyoming. Photographer Greg Anderson was there to document the incredible beards and mustaches that graced the competitive contest.

Jono Gross won the Best in Show title for his mustache, and it's easy to see why; the ends of his strawberry-blonde mustache were curled into perfect circles. But from Anderson’s photos, the competition looked fierce. More than 200 people showed off their facial hair over four main categories: mustaches, partial beards, full beards, and craft. Other entrants included folks with woven beards and even non-hair sculptural pieces. Sommer Hibbler created a steampunk-inspired piece using coils, springs, and chains. The awe-inspiring creation won her first place in the craft category.

The 2022 competition may have also broken a world record. During the event, participants stood side by side and clipped their beards together, resulting in a beard chain that was 150 feet long. If accepted by the Guinness World Records, it would more than double the current record for the longest beard chain, which is 62 feet six inches long set in Germany in 2007.

Scroll down for more photos from contestants in the 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Championships.

The 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Championships has announced the winners of its November 12 competition in Casper, Wyoming.

Jono Gross won the Best in Show title for his mustache.

The competition looked fierce. More than 200 people showed off their facial hair over four main categories: mustaches, partial beards, full beards, and craft.

Other entrants included folks with woven beards and even non-hair sculptural pieces.

Sommer Hibbler created a steampunk-inspired piece using coils, springs, and chains. The awe-inspiring creation won her first place in the craft category.

Greg Anderson: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Greg Anderson.

Related Articles:

Barber Tells a Shy Insurance Guy to Grow a Beard and It Completely Changes His Life

One-of-a-Kind Facial Hair Designs from the 2016 National Beard and Moustache Championships

Man Shaves off Half His Beard and Creatively Fills It in with Amusing Objects