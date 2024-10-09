British Ecological Society Photo Contest Celebrates the Breadth and Beauty of the World’s Biodiversity

A striking photo of a bearded dragon basking in the Australian sun has won the British Ecological Society's Capturing Ecology photo contest. The competition encourages international ecologists, photographers, and students to celebrate the diversity of ecology, capturing flora and fauna from across the globe.

The winning image by biologist Damien Esquerre was taken while on a bushwalk in Canberra. “I saw this dragon basking on the tree, and thought I could use a fish-eye lens, which is an extreme wide angle, to get close to have the dragon as the main subject but include the tree and the sun in the composition,” he shares. “By including the sun, the photo was obviously backlit, so I used a flash to fill the strong shadows and bring some detail into the dragon.”

From Sumatra to Switzerland, all of the category winners highlight the beauty of biodiversity across the globe. Whether telling stories of poaching or highlighting the toll that invasive species can take, each image is a slice of the urgent matters happening in the wild today.

“Photography opens you up to an entirely new perspective. It has the power to inspire individuals, raise awareness, and be the catalyst for whole movements by transporting us into the world of the subject,” shares wildlife photographer Laura Dyer, who helped judge the competition.

“From our inhumane treatment of chimpanzees contrastingly and beautifully blended together in Soul, to the bleaching of the coral reefs in the Red Sea due to rising ocean temperatures highlighted in A Final Survey, to the endangered Eastern Bearded Dragon of Australia that requires the heat from the sun in The Dragon and the Sun, these images capture the breathtaking scope of our natural world and show that there are those amongst us who will use their arts to showcase Earth’s beauty so that we all may transform her future.”

Organized by the British Ecological Society, the Capturing Ecology photo contest celebrates the diversity of ecology.

