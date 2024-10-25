Astonishing Photo of Millions of Monarch Butterflies Wins 2024 European Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest

Jaime Rojo's image of an incredible butterfly sanctuary rose to the top of 18,000 photographs submitted to the 2024 European Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest. Organized by the German Society for Nature Photographers (GDT), the contest honors the talents of Europe's wildlife photographers.

In the Forest of the Monarchs won Rojo the overall prize and was captured while the photographer was on assignment for National Geographic Magazine. By capturing the fragile ecosystem of Mexico's El Rosario butterfly sanctuary, home to millions of migrating monarch butterflies, Rojo puts the plight of these insects into focus.

“The future of these butterflies, like that of so many other species, is threatened,” shares Sabine Riewenherm, president of the German Federal Agency for Nature Conservation and patron of the competition. “Monarch habitats are in peril: Intensive agriculture combined with the use of herbicides is destroying the milkweed plants essential for their voracious caterpillars, illegal logging is destroying their roosting sites, and increasing storms in winter-related to climate change are causing monarchs to perish en route.”

Rojo's win was one of many awards handed out by GDT. The international jury also named nine category winners and two special prize winners, including the Rewilding Europe Award and the Fritz Pölking Award. Spanish photographer Hector Cordero won the Fritz Pölking Award, which is dedicated to nature photography stories and portfolios, for his work on the impact of light and glass on migratory birds.

Scroll down to see more of the winners and finalists, and then view the entire winner's gallery on the GDT website.

Here are the winners of the 2024 European Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest.

Organized by the German Society for Nature Photographers, the contest had 18,000 entries from 38 countries.

