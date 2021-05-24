Check Out 2021’s Best Milky Way Photography and Enjoy the Beauty of Our Galaxy

A sight to behold, the Milky Way has long been a source of fascination for photographers. And each year, Capture the Atlas, run by photographer Dan Zafra, pays homage to our galaxy by curating the best photos from its community of over 20,000 photographers. The list is an inspiring look at the night sky and the Milky Way around the globe.

This year's best Milky Way photographs take us to the deserts of the American Southwest, the Persian Gulf Coast, the national parks of Indonesia, and the Australian Outback. The gallery is a unique look at how the Milky Way is experienced in both hemispheres and offers an incredible view into the creativity of the photographers. While the brilliant galaxy is always the star of the show, seeing it placed in different contexts also highlights these incredible landscapes.

Each photographer has also shared a bit about their experience in creating the photograph. Capturing the Milky Way takes time, research, and technical know-how. By taking us behind the image, these photographers bring us along on their journeys. If their stellar work has you wondering how to take your own photo of the Milky Way, Capture the Atlas has a special guide to help.

Check out some of the best Milky Way photos of 2021 from Capture the Atlas.

Capture The Atlas: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Capture the Atlas.

