Photo of a Proud Lynx Holding Its Prey Wins the 2024 Rewilding Europe Award

Swedish photographer Staffan Widstrand won the Rewilding Europe Award for his incredible photo of an Iberian lynx clutching a European rabbit in its mouth. Taken in Spain, it is a testament to the revival of the Iberian lynx, which had at one time fallen to less than 100 individuals. Widstrand's image of the thriving feline perfectly exemplifies the contest's desire to show how Europe's rewilding movement allows people and nature to flourish alongside each other.

The competition is part of the prestigious GDT European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition and rewards photographs that are both aesthetically strong and tell the story of Europe's rewilding.

“The Rewilding Europe Award is more than just a photography prize,” says Laurien Holtjer, Rewilding Europe’s director of engagement and public relations. “It’s a way to connect people with the rewilding movement and inspire practical rewilding efforts. These images show us what’s possible when we take action to restore nature and then let nature take the lead in managing itself. They are a testament to the resilience of our wild spaces and a call to action for a wilder, healthier future.”

Many of the photographers, including runner-up Bernhard Schubert, focused on the rehabilitation of river systems and marine environments. Schubert's photograph focuses on how rewilding Europe's waterways allows species like Danube salmon to spawn and migrate successfully.

Other images focus on breeding programs and habitat rehabilitation, which is slowly bringing some of Europe's at-risk species back from the brink. Scroll down to see all of the winning images, which help give a broad view of how Europe's rewilding is helping the environment.

